In Pictures: Daniel Wiffen strikes gold as Ireland claim second medal of the Olympic Games

Daniel Wiffen made history as he claimed Ireland’s first, and hopefully not last, Olympic gold medal of the Paris Games with a stunning victory in the men’s 800m freestyle final.

The Co Armagh swimmer had spoken after the heats of his confidence of taking gold, and that was not unfounded as he went into the final as the fastest qualifier.

With his twin brother watching in the crowd, the 23-year-old world champion touched out in an Olympic record time of 7:38.19 to secure Ireland’s first gold of the Games. Reigning Olympic champion Bobby Finke took the silver, 0.56 behind, and Gregorio Paltrinieri the bronze.

Daniel Wiffen before the race. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

