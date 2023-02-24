League of Ireland previews: Drogheda look to upset the odds against Shamrock Rovers

Encouraged by keeping a clean sheet from a tenaciously garnered scoreless draw at Shelbourne last week, Drogheda United hope to continue to frustrate clubs from the capital when Shamrock Rovers visit Weavers Park tonight.

Though they may have finished eighth in the table last year, Kevin Doherty’s part-timers quarried a very respectable 14 points from those who finished in the top three.

That included five points from Rovers, a win and draw at home and a further stalemate at Tallaght Stadium, the most any side took from the champions. They also brought Rovers to extra-time in the FAI Cup before succumbing 2-1.

Given their limited resources, Doherty knows repeating those results is becoming an increasingly tall order.

“It doesn’t get any easier does it,” said Doherty after last week’s game at Tolka Park.

“I’m not going on about it, but we are one of the two part-time teams. Us and UCD, ‘going down, going down’.

“[But] you go into Shamrock Rovers with no pressure on the lads.

“We’ve been good against the top sides and hopefully we can do the same again this year. It is a different group. We’re looking forward to the Rovers game and preparing right, because if you don’t you’ll get hammered.”

Apart from striker Michael Leddy, on loan from Rovers, being ineligible, Doherty has a full squad to choose from.

Sent off in their 1-1 draw at Sligo Rovers last week, Rovers are without Cape Verde international defender Roberto Lopes, though manager Stephen Bradley remains bemused by the straight red card decision.

Lopes was dismissed for tamely pushing Kailin Barlow on the forehead with an open hand after being chest-bumped by the Sligo teenager.

“It was an embarrassing decision and if that’s the road we’re going down, it’s becoming a joke,” said Bradley.

Captain Ronan Finn remains out injured along with Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare and Sean Kavanagh.

Bohs celebrate after beating Cork City. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Bohemians, the only winners from last week’s first round of games, host Dundalk at Dalymount Park eager to maintain their early leadership of the table.

With a new away terrace installed on the Connaught Street side of the ground, Bohemians have increased capacity for home fans to over 4,000.

“I was over the moon with how we performed last week,” said Bohemians manager Declan Devine of their 2-1 win at Cork City.

“At times we played some really good stuff. We have to understand that we got our reward because of our work ethic and what we were willing to do to get the points. We’ve got to be like that again this week.”

Midfielder Jay Benn (head) and striker James Akintunde (foot) need to prove their fitness if they are to feature.

Dundalk add new loan signings Johannes Yli-Kokko, Wasiri Williams and Rayhann Tulloch to their squad while left-back Darragh Leahey returns having missed last week’s 1-1 draw with UCD through illness.

Tonight fixtures (7.45) – Premier Division

Bohemians v Dundalk

Derry City v Cork City

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne

UCD v Sligo Rovers

First Division

Athlone Town v Finn Harps

Bray Wanderers v Kerry FC

Cobh Ramblers v Wexford

Galway United v Treaty United

Waterford v Longford Town