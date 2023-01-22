Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

1) Australian Open

The first of the four Grand Slam events of the year is nearing conclusion. The women’s singles semi-finals are on Thursday, with the men’s semi-finals on Friday morning. The women’s champion will be crowned on Saturday morning and the men’s winner will be decided the following day. There will definitely be a new champion in both of the main competitions, as 2022 winner Ashleigh Barty has retired and reigning men’s champion Rafael Nadal was beaten in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. - Eurosport, Monday-Sunday

2) Football Leagues

After the phony war of the pre-season tournaments, the 2023 intercounty gaelic football season begins proper next weekend with the opening shots of the women’s and men’s football leagues. The tv action begins on Saturday when Meath begin their defence of the women’s Division One title against Leinster rivals Dublin. Later that day, it’s battles between more neighbours, with the men’s side from the capital taking on Kildare, and Mayo hosting Galway. On Sunday afternoon, Tyrone travel to Roscommon, while the tie of the weekend is surely Kerry beginning their Division One title defence in Donegal. - Saturday & Sunday, TG4 & RTE

3) Race of Champions

If you ever wondered why there isn’t a race for the world’s best drivers in identical cars . . . well, there is. Next weekend’s Race of Champions features stars from Formula One, the World Rally Championship, IndyCar, NASCAR, etc – including nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb and four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel. And if that wasn’t enough, the 2023 event will take place in northern Sweden, on a circuit of snow and ice on the frozen Baltic Sea. - Saturday & Sunday, Sky Sports F1

MONDAY (Jan 23rd)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1.15pm Australian Open

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Bologna v Cremonese; 7.45pm Inter Milan v Empoli

7.45pm SOCCER Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Fulham v Tottenham

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 8pm Valencia v Almería

TUESDAY (Jan 24th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, 1.30am-1.15pm Australian Open

NETBALL - Sky Sports Arena - 2pm South Africa v Australia; 4pm England v New Zealand

4pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Schalke v RB Leipzig ; 7.30pm Bayern Munich v Cologne

; 7.30pm SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Lazio v AC Milan

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - EFL Cup Semi-final – 8pm Southampton v Newcastle Utd

WEDNESDAY (Jan 25th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-11.45am Australian Open

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Shoot-out

NETBALL - Sky Sports Arena – Quad Series - 2pm 3rd Place Play-off ; 4pm Final

; 4pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight Farmers Insurance Open

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Mainz v Borussia Dortmund ; 7.30pm Werder Bremen v Union Berlin

; 7.30pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - EFL Semi-final - 8pm Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

SOCCER - ITV4, 10.30pm-11.30pm EFL highlights

THURSDAY (Jan 26th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-1.30pm Dubai Desert Classic

TENNIS - Eurosport 1, 8am-12.45pm Australian Open

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Shoot-out

HORSE RACING - RTE 2, 1.30pm-3.50pm Gowran Park

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight Farmers Insurance Open

FRIDAY (Jan 27th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Knicks @ Celtics ; 3am Mavericks @ Suns

; 3am TENNIS - Eurosport 1, 1am-6.45am, 8am-11.45am Australian Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-1.30pm Dubai Desert Classic

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am - 1st ODI South Africa v England

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Shoot-out

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-1am Farmers Insurance Open

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 5.30pm Bologna v Spezia ; 7.45pm Lecce v Salernitana

; 7.45pm DARTS - ITV4, 7pm-11pm The Masters

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 7.30pm RB Leipzig v Stuttgart

RUGBY - RTE 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 2 - URC - 7.35pm Ulster v Stormers

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Premiership - 7.45pm Sale v Bath

SOCCER - UTV & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup, 4th Round - 8pm Man City v Arsenal

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 - 8pm Lorient v Rennes

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Almeria v Espanyol

SATURDAY (Jan 28th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-1pm Dubai Desert Classic

TENNIS - Eurosport 1, 8am-1.15pm Australian Open (Women’s Singles Final & Men’s Doubles Final)

(Women’s Singles Final & Men’s Doubles Final) MOTOR - Sky Sports F1 from 11am ROC Nations Cup

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 12.15pm Mayo v Kerry

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – League 1 - 12.30pm Charlton v Bolton

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup - 12.30pm Walsall v Leicester ; 3pm Fulham v Sunderland

; 3pm DARTS - ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm; ITV3, 7pm-11pm The Masters

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Shoot-out

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 1pm Cádiz v Mallorca ; 3.15pm Girona v Barcelona ; 5.30pm Sevilla v Elche ; 8pm Getafe v Real Betis

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm HORSE RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Cheltenham

RUGBY - BT Sport 2 – Premiership - 2pm Leicester v Northampton ; 4.30pm Exeter v Gloucester

; 4.30pm RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 2.30pm Benetton v Munster

GAA - TG4 – Football League - 5pm Dublin v Kildare

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 from 5pm - Serie A - Joined Cremonese v Inter Milan

RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.05pm Leinster v Cardiff

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-1am Farmers Insurance Open

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – FA Cup - 6pm Preston NE v Tottenham

BOXING - BT Sport 1 from 7pm Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde

GAA - RTE 2 – Football League - 7.30pm Mayo v Galway

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Connacht v Lions

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 – Serie A - 7.45pm Atalanta v Sampdoria

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 - FA Cup – 8pm Man Utd v Reading

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 - 8pm Marseille v Monaco

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 8pm Nuggets @ 76ers ; 10.30pm Knicks @ Nets

; 10.30pm SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.50pm-0.10am Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Jan 29th)