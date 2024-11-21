Victorian residence overlooking People’s Park and Scotsman’s Bay in Dún Laoghaire for €2.395m

Address : Parkview, 5 Park Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €2,395,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Parkview is a period home that does exactly what it says on the tin. This imposing five-bedroom Victorian residence enjoys a grand view over the People’s Park in Dún Laoghaire – and it also has superb sea views over Scotsman’s Bay. With the scenic park and the Dún Laoghaire Baths plaza just across the road, Parkview is in a prime location for relaxed living in this seaside town.

The house underwent a huge renovation in 2006, which took 18 months. Most of its period features, including the original cornicing and plasterwork, were intact, and the renovation was in keeping with the Victorian style. The replacement fireplace in the diningroom, for instance, mirrors the original large marble fireplace in the drawingroom. When the current owner bought Parkview in 2016, nothing needed to be done, and new owners will be delighted to see that this two-storey-over-garden-level home is in pristine condition and ready to move into and enjoy the views. Parkview measures 301sq m (3,240sq ft), is Ber exempt and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €2.395 million.

[ Renovated Georgian with fun features and basement cinema room in Harold’s Cross for €895,000Opens in new window ]

The hall level is dominated by two magnificent reception rooms, one on each side of the elegant entrance hall, and both are dual aspect with sash windows to the front and back. The drawingroom to the left has its original marble fireplace with open fire, while the diningroom to the right has a marble fireplace with gas fire. Both rooms have their original ceiling coving and centre roses, and both have great views out over the park and the bay.

The hallway also has ornate coving and centre rose, and is laid with porcelain tiled floor, with antique radiators. A superb fanlight above the front porch lets the light pour in.

READ MORE

Entrance hall. Photographs: Angela Mujica

Drawingroom

Diningroom

At the end of the hallway, on the return, is a set of double doors with stained-glass panel leading into a shower room with porcelain tiled floor. Steps lead down to the garden level and a large kitchen/breakfastroom with window to the front and French doors to the back leading out to rear garden and patio. The bespoke kitchen is by Robert Mooney and includes marble countertops, oak floor and island unit, plus Belfast sink and gas Aga with an extra gas hob.

Across the travertine marble-floored hall at garden level is a study that could also serve as the fifth bedroom, and a decent family room to the front with gas fire and recessed lighting. There’s also a guest WC, comms room where the gas boiler is housed and a utility room neatly tucked beneath the granite front steps, plumbed for washing machine and with fitted floor units and sink.

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Main bedroom

Bathroom

On the first floor are four bedrooms and a bathroom with partly tiled walls and a cast-iron bath with rainwater shower head above. Both the bathroom and shower room downstairs have underfloor heating.

The main bedroom is spacious, with two large sash windows looking out over the People’s Park and Scotsman’s Bay. Wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes and antique radiators add old-world elegance, and two art deco-style chairs add nicely to the ambience. The en suite has part-tiled walls and underfloor heating.

Back garden

Rear patio

Bedroom two is also a large double, and new owners might be tempted to swap the bed and the fitted wardrobes around to maximise the park and sea views. There’s also a spacious attic conversion measuring 37sq m (400sq ft) just in case you need more space, with Velux windows, recessed lighting, built-in shelving and double doors leading to a walk-in storage area with Velux window.