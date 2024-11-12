Residential

What will €180,000 buy in Waterford and Cavan?

A gorgeous stone semi-D in Kilmacthomas or a four-bed with lake views in Stradone

A two-bedroom semi-detached house with a garden on the greenway in Co Waterford
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Nov 12 2024 - 05:00

Address Main Street, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford

Agent Brian Gleeson Property

This beautifully renovated stone-fronted semidetached house on the Waterford greenway in the heart of Kilmacthomas offers character and modern comfort. Extending to 62sq m (667sq ft), the property has two bedrooms upstairs and a big kitchen/living area complete with an open fire and a Belfast sink on the ground floor. This home offers an opportunity to enjoy a spacious garden while being perfectly situated in the town. Asking price: €175,000.

Plus The D2 Ber isn’t bad for a traditional-built building

Minus The house opens on to the street

Behey, Stradone, Co Cavan
Behey, Stradone, Co Cavan

Address Behey, Stradone, Co Cavan

Agent Sherry Fitzgerald Declan Woods

This traditional-looking house on the side of the busy N3 was built in the 1970s. The double-fronted property extending to 116sq m (1,248sq ft) has lake views to the rear and is set on 0.4 of an acre. It has a sittingroom, a kitchen/diningroom and four bedrooms: one double and three singles. It is about 17km north of Virginia and 11km south of Cavan town. Asking price: €180,000.

Plus It has a decent C2 Ber rating

Minus Triple-glazing will likely be needed to reduce traffic noise

Alanna Gallagher is a contributor to The Irish Times specialising in property and interiors

