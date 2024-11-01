Modernised Raheny home backing on to Dublin Bay for €625,000

Address : 51 The Village, Bettyglen, Raheny, Dublin 5 Price : €625,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 51 The Village in Bettyglen in Raheny is one of the homes in this development that has the sea as a backdrop. Backing on to Dublin Bay, the property looks out over the causeway to Bull Island and comes with a new layout that ensures this view is never taken for granted.

Originally built in the 1980s, the estate off Watermill Road has a Raheny address but all the benefits of the Clontarf lifestyle. It is closer to the seafront than most homes in Dublin 5 and is within walking distance of both Clontarf and Raheny villages, with St Anne’s Park directly across the road.

When the owner of number 51 bought the house in 2017, she was surprised that more was not made of the views on offer and said it was disappointingly restricted. To remedy this design flaw, Seamus Furlong of Brennan Furlong Architects came on board to give the vista top billing. He ran with the brief and the vendor was delighted with the finished product.

“Seamus’s design allowed so much light and space into the house. He also cleverly designed storage space with clean lines to allow the focus to be on the main feature – the sea view. I also wanted it to be a social design, where it was a comfortable space for friends and family to meet and chat,” she said.

READ MORE

The house is now on the market seeking €625,000 through Sherry FitzGerald. There is not much evidence left of the original design, with the interior totally transformed after the extensive renovation in 2018.

Now when you walk into the 88.5 sq m (952 sq ft) house, you are straight into an open-plan ground floor instead of a small hallway, with the staircase blending in thanks to the glass-panelled banisters.

The compact kitchen is at the front of the house with high gloss fitted units, granite worktops and a breakfast bar that comfortably seats three. In the centre of the room is the dining area with a stove. Then the new southwest-facing extension takes hold, with its part mono pitch, part flat roof drawing the eye to the back of the house. A glazing strip between the two roof heights along with a frameless roof light not only allow the space to be flooded by natural daylight, but also invite the sea views and night skies into the living area.

The less attractive but essential rooms are hidden behind two doors under the stairs – behind one is a utility room and the other is the guest loo.

Kitchen

Dining area

Living area

Main bedroom

Garden with views

View over the bay

Upstairs the main bedroom is at the front of the house and has built-in wardrobes. The back bedroom is also a double and has the added bonus of looking out over the bay. The bathroom has a large rain shower, heated towel rail and a blind integrated between the window panes.

There is private parking at the front of the house and the back has a paved patio and artificial lawn with uninterrupted views over to Bull Island.

The house comes with a B3 energy rating and has been insulated, has double-glazed windows and uses gas-fired central heating.

The owner will be sad to say goodbye to her lovely neighbours and the great location, but most of all she will miss watching the sunrises and the ever-changing weather from the comfort of her livingroom.