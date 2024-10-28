Contemporised Donnybrook terrace with restful, light-filled interior for €1.3m

Address : 2 Morehampton Terrace, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,300,000 Agent : Knight Frank

View this property on MyHome.ie

Morehampton Terrace is a secret street sequestered off the busy four-lane thoroughfare that is Donnybrook’s Morehampton Road.

Several homes have changed hands on the cul-de-sac in the last few years including the homes on either side of number 2. Number 3 sold in August 2023 for €925,000, according to the Property Price Register. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, C3 Ber-rated redbrick, 111 sq m (1,194 sq ft) in size, had come to market asking €895,000 the previous March. Number 1 sold for €825,000 in June 2022.

From the outside, number 2 is a classic Victorian redbrick terraced home. Inside it has been very discreetly contemporised while retaining all of its period charm.

The owner bought it almost a decade ago and lived in it for several years before commissioning Neil Crimmins of Cathal Crimmins Architect to gently upgrade it and aggrandise it with a statement extension that is clad in aluminium.

They added a sizeable extension and a second floor and it now extends to approximately 134 sq m (1,400 sq ft) of home in turnkey condition thanks to the attention-to-detail approach of high-end conservation construction company Mach Build, from Inniskeen in Co Monaghan, poet Patrick Kavanagh country.

Entrance hall

Sittingroom

Diningroom

The paint used throughout is by Little Greene in tonal shades of the softest sage greens creating a restful ambience throughout.

There are creature comforts aplenty, starting with underfloor heating throughout the ground floor. Underfoot are solid wood floors by The Hardwood Floor Company in a limed white-oak finish. The timber sash windows have shutters to the front to close out the street and there are very similar fire surrounds and insets in the interconnecting reception rooms, where the livingroom is to the front and the diningroom, to the rear.

The Newcastle Design kitchen has green, hand-painted units set in a C-shape with a vertical drinks cabinet hidden behind similar panelling in the entrance to this space. Crittall-style steel glazing by Lambstongue above a bench with storage underneath opens out to a small patio. Hidden behind a painted shed is a place to house unsightly bins and a wall hook for bikes as well as pedestrian read access to a vehicular lane that takes you to Marlborough Road in minutes.

Kitchen

Seating area through to paved patio

On the hall return is a luxuriously appointed bathroom with separate shower and bath while on the first floor there are two good-size double bedrooms with the principal spanning the width of the house.

At this level there is a laundry cupboard, concealed behind a panelled door. The hot press is similarly screened so no dragging clothes up and down from the kitchen.

Principal bedroom

The dual aspect third bedroom on the second floor

Rear extension

On the second floor there is a third double bedroom, which is dual aspect and has an adjoining shower room. It adds almost 14 sq m to the footprint of the house and is a really restful and light-filled space.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, Ber-exempt property is on the market through Knight Frank, seeking €1.3 million.