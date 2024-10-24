Rare opportunity in Dalkey: two new homes on private grounds for €1.45m each

Address : Wolverton Gate, Castlepark Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €1,450,000 Agent : DNG

Hidden away at the back of Wolverton Glen off Castlepark Road in Dalkey are two new houses that are likely to stir up a lot of interest. An A1-rated property in this neck of the woods that is not part of a larger scheme is as scarce as hen’s teeth, so this pair are sure to attract interest from house-hunters with deep pockets.

The construction of both houses, which are priced at €1.45 million each, is now complete and they are ready for occupation. The four-bedroom homes, built by Ambi Homes and for sale through agents DNG, each have a floor area of 152sq m (1,636sq ft).

The two properties are on their own private plot behind a sliding electric gate. The facade is made up of brick with Rationel windows and doors in a stone-grey shade.

The sleek interiors were laid out under the watchful eye of designer Kay Egginton, and number 1 has been dressed for the sale by Marie Louise Keeley of MLK Interiors, with the furniture available to purchase as an extra if new owners like the idea of a walk-in package.

Inside number 1, to the right of the hall, and away from the noise in the house, is a bright home office. The door on the left leads into the livingroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-panelled feature wall with media unit. Through sliding pocket doors is the large kitchen, which has another living area as well as a separate dining space.

The dark kitchen units are complemented by a substantial Calacatta quartz island. The units are handleless and integrated with Miele, Neff and Bosch appliances. There is extra shelving and storage space in the utility room, along with a Bosch washer and dryer.

The glass back door opens out to the southwest-facing back garden, which has a tiled patio and a small artificial lawn, as well as a garden shed and side access.

The floors downstairs are natural hardwood and have underfloor heating. Up the stairs and in the bedrooms is Windsor velvet carpeting.

The landing upstairs is lit up by the skylight above. The main bedroom is at the back of the house and comes with fitted wardrobes and an angled feature window. The en-suite bathroom has a double shower and separate bath.

There are three more bedrooms and the main bathroom on this floor. The second bedroom also has fitted wardrobes, with extra units on the landing for the other two bedrooms. If four bedrooms were not required, one could very easily be turned into a walk-in wardrobe if more storage space was needed.

The properties have achieved an A1 rating through the installation of 4.2kw solar panels on the roof, and the fitting of a ventilation system and an air-to-water heat pump.

To the front of the houses is a cobbled driveway with parking for two cars per house, with an additional space for visitors.

Dalkey village is a five-minute walk away, and a trip to the Dart station will take about 10 minutes on foot. Barnhill Stores and its artisan produce is at the end of the road, while Sandycove is a kilometre away for those who enjoy a dip in the Forty Foot.