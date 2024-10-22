Foxrock two-bed with racecourse and mountain views for €635,000

Address : 18 The Hedgerows, Foxrock Village, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €635,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Today, the Hedgerows development in Foxrock is a quiet gated enclave on the doorstep of the village, but back in the day this spot was one of the busiest and most important train stations on the Harcourt to Bray line.

Development of Foxrock village began in earnest with the opening of the Harcourt Street line in 1854, and one of its three platforms here had the moniker “racecourse platform” as it was adjacent to the popular sporting grounds of Leopardstown Racecourse.

Though the racecourse is still going strong with some 23 fixtures annually, what remains of the station can be found in the grounds of the Hedgerows; a development of 24 neat homes in the centre of Foxrock village which was built in 1995.

Remnants of the station are in the form of platforms, a (now bricked-up) former pedestrian entrance and some granite-capped steps.

Set in well-maintained communal gardens, number 18 The Hedgerows is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €635,000.

As homes here are upside down, whereby reception areas are on the upper floor, it allows great views to Leopardstown Racecourse and over to the Dublin Mountains, while bedrooms are at garden level. In the case of number 18, there are also views to the local driving range so you could sit quiet happily in the livingroom and keep an eye on both sports.

The property is full of light thanks to its westerly aspect and clever design of some windows, especially the triangle box-bay window in the gable end, coupled with double-height ceilings upstairs that help to bounce light through its 93sq m (1,001sq ft) of floor space.

At hall level are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The principal bedroom lies to the rear, allowing much privacy. It’s also en suite but the best feature is the fact that the bedroom opens out to a lovely west-facing patio via French doors.

Upstairs, a kitchen/breakfastroom lies to the front, as does a separate utility, while the large living/diningroom lies to the rear in a double-height space. This is also bathed in light thanks to a large triangular window with superb views.

Though parking is undesignated, there are two spaces per house in the development, which being a gated community, only receives residents or their guests.

Its Ber is E1, which is something new owners may want to address. Annual management fees are in the region of €2,207 a year for the upkeep of its well-maintained grounds and include ancillary extras such as bin charges.

Popular with both downsizers and young professionals alike, in terms of location the house is practically on the doorstep of Foxrock village which has a good selection of speciality food shops, restaurants and coffee shops.