Look inside: Classy Edwardian home with modern chef-designed kitchen in Terenure for €1.95m

Address : 4 Greenmount Road, Terenure, Dublin 6 Price : €1,950,000 Agent : DNG Terenure

This 1910 Edwardian on Terenure’s Greenmount Road used to be the parish priest’s house and when the current owners bought it in 2019, they stripped it back to its bones. They undertook a complete overhaul that has resulted in a period house that retains its Edwardian charm but is replete with modern comforts and has an B2 Ber rating.

The exterior, with classic red and black garden tiles, iron railings and gate, granite lintels and brick archway over the door, gives little hint to what lies within. A subtle hand has been at work here with floors stripped, sanded and stained dark hues. The hallway is painted in Farrow & Ball’s Lamproom Grey and the gorgeous stained-glass panels in and around the door have been double-glazed.

Two interconnecting reception rooms lie off the hall to the right. They injected a damp-proofing solution into the walls, lifted all the floors and installed insulation and underfloor heating on the ground floor. The sash windows were taken out, stripped, sanded, double-glazed and reinstalled, so like plenty of features in the 268sq m (2884 sq ft) house, they are original but in 21st-century condition.

The drawingroom benefits from a deep, triple-aspect bay window that the owner says affords great privacy due to its angles. There’s a fine original marble fireplace here and, in the adjacent livingroom, the fireplace sits between a pair of well-constructed bespoke storage units.

Steps lead down to a bright kitchen with porcelain tiles, white woodwork and white quartz countertops that bounce light around the large room. It has living/dining areas to the back and French doors that lead to the garden.

The savvy layout of the kitchen is likely to attract the attention of keen cooks; the owners is in fact a chef. He designed every inch of this space meticulously, and as well as a large island and a six-ring Smeg stove, there’s a tonne of extras, a ceiling-height fridge-freezer and an abundance of drawers to keep surfaces clutter-free. On the far side of the kitchen is a bar with its own counter, wine fridge and glass storage and beside that is a spare prep area – essentially another small kitchen with bins, fridges and storage.

Also on this level is a guest loo and a storage space under the stairs that has access to a basement. The garden is another lovely space, west-facing with two separate seating areas, the patio beside the house has a remote-controlled awning, it’s well planted with pleached maple trees, lots of bamboo and is very private.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, all with original fireplaces. On the return there’s a well-located utility with laundry machines and fitted presses and a huge bathroom overlooking the garden with marble tiling and a large slipper bath facing a TV.

The second floor has another large en suite bedroom that could easily work as the principal, along with a spacious converted attic room with double Velux windows looking out over the Dublin mountains.

Greenmount Road is one of those Dublin 6 streets that has everything – it’s serene with little passing traffic yet a skip to Terenure village with its assortment of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, good public transport links on Terenure Road and nearby primary and secondary schools. DNG Terenure are handling the sale, seeking €1.95 million.