What will €525,000 buy in Dublin and Co Waterford?

Country
Address New Erris, Reamanagh, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Agent Gleeson Property
This three-bedroom detached house on a 1.2-acre site is described as a country oasis, yet is just a 10-minute drive from amenities. The 225sq m, C-rated, architecturally designed house takes advantage of its southerly aspect and is flooded with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing. With contemporary interiors, the house has a central vacuum system, pumped showers and a 74sq m detached garage.
Plus Lovely house on a large site in the countryside
Minus You’ll be driving to the shops
Town
Address Stone Cottage, 6A Glenalua Road, Killiney, Co Dublin
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
This postcard-pretty cottage – a blend of old-world charm and contemporary comforts – is in the heart of Killiney village. It dates from the 1850s and has been extensively renovated in recent years, having been rewired, reroofed and replumbed in 2015. The 44sq m cottage has two bedrooms, timber sash windows, a Stovax wood-burning stove and a biodiverse sustainable garden with a potting shed.
Plus Great location and charming interiors
Minus Ber of E1 will need addressing