Five homes on view this week in Dublin

7 Wellington Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€850,000, Knight Frank

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft). The property, near Dún Laoghaire, lies over two floors and has well-proportioned light-filled accommodation with a sunny landscaped patio. Ber D1

On view By appointment at knightfrank.ie

2 The Lodge, Hersil Wood, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

€935,000, DNG

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 166sq m (1,787sq ft). The property was built in 2017 in a private development of 24 houses. It in excellent order and is close to schools and amenities. It has two secure and private garden areas. Ber A3

On view By appointment at dng.ie

Hanalow, 17 Deansgrange Road, Blackrock, Do Dublin. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Hanalow, 17 Deansgrange Road, Blackrock, Do Dublin

€950,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom bungalow extending to 180sq m (1,937sq ft). The property has off-street parking for several cars, a private, west-facing rear garden and full planning permission for a “granny flat” and kitchen extension. Ber D2

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

15 Hanover Wharf, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

€850,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Three-bedroom duplex penthouse extending to 139sq m (1,508sq ft) in a sought-after location close to many tech, law and accounting companies. The property is bathed in light, has a wraparound balcony with views of the water, and includes a designated parking space. Ber B2

On view By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

Glandore, 5 Ailesbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€1.75m, Quillsen

Semidetached five-bedroom house extending to 220sq m (2,386sq ft). The property, which has well-proportioned reception rooms, retains many original period features, has a south-facing rear garden and is adjacent to the Dart line. Ber E2

On view By Appointment at quillsen.ie