Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Galway, Meath and Cork

19 Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

€535,000, Auctioneera

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 121sq m (1,302sq ft). The house is bathed in light and is partially open-plan on the ground floor. It could do with some upgrading, and is in a much sought-after location in Drumcondra. Ber D2

On view By appointment at auctioneera.ie

Gleann Cottage, Roundstone, Connemara, Co Galway

€795,000, Matt O’Sullivan

Three-bedroom traditional Irish cottage extending to 74sq m (797sq ft). The property, which dates from 1900, has panoramic views of the white sands and turquoise waters of Dogs Bay on the Wild Atlantic Way. It has an open-plan living area with vaulted ceiling and fuel burning stove, while outside has a decked area with views to the waters below. Ber F

On view By appointment at mattosullivan.com

Ongenstown, Bohermeen, Navan, Co Meath

€500,000, Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

This detached six-bedroom house extends to 415sq m (4,467sq ft). The property, which sits on a generous site and is set over two floors – is a 10-minute drive from Navan, and is close to the local primary school, GAA club and an athletics club. Ber B3

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Lower Aghada, Midleton, Co Cork

€160,000, Russell Estate Agents

Three-bedroom midterrace townhouse extending to 73sq m (786sq ft). The property, on the eastern shores of Cork Harbour, has views over the water and a raised patio to the rear. It requires upgrading and is a 30-minute drive from Cork city and 15 from the town of Midleton. Ber E2

On view Strictly by appointment at russellproperty.ie

Ynys Las, Lahana, Drimoleague, west Cork

€360,000, Pat Maguire Properties

Detached three-bedroom farmhouse extending to 113sq m (1,216sq ft). The holding, on a mature plot, also includes a 23sq m (250sq ft) studio. It has a concrete yard, half an acre of landscaped gardens, while the remaining acre is riverside paddock. Ber F

On view Strictly by appointment at patmaguireproperties.com