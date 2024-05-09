Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Waterford, Longford, Meath and Cork

8 Ely Woods, Ballyboden Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€495,000, DNG

Three-bedroom duplex extending to 96sq m (1,033sq ft). Dating from 1998, and located in a peaceful development with plenty of parking, the unit has gas-fired heating, double-glazed windows and a private storage room. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

The property offers breathtaking views of sunsets over local beaches

Ballyeelinan, Ardmore, Co Waterford

€750,000, Brian Gleeson Property

Three-bedroom cottage extending to 72sq m (775sq ft). In need of upgrading, it lies on almost 50 acres of quality lands about five minutes from the N25, and 10 minutes from the seaside village of Ardmore. It offers breathtaking views of sunsets over local beaches. It is being sold as one or three lots. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at gleesonproperty.com

The house sits on an acre of mature gardens, including fruits and a herb garden

Battery Road, Longford, Co Longford

€395,000, Farrell Brothers

Detached two-bedroom house extending to 248sq m (2,669sq ft). Dating from the 1930s, the house originally had five bedrooms – which may be easily reinstated – and retains many period details. It sits on an acre of mature gardens, including fruits and a herb garden. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at farrellauctioneering.ie

The property in good order is a five-minute walk to the town and has a wooden garden shed

26 Priory Gate, Athboy, Co Meath

€375,000, Sherry FitzGerald Royal

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 184sq m (1,981sq ft). Constructed in 2005, and located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property in good order is a five-minute walk to the town and has a wooden garden shed. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

he property is located a short stroll from Simon’s Cove for daily swims

The Old Farmhouse, Councambeg, Clonakilty, west Cork

€345,000, Hodnett Forde Property Services

Two-bedroom farmhouse extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft). The property is located a short stroll from Simon’s Cove for daily swims and lies on two acres with extensive wildlife including rabbits, buzzards and pheasant. It has a paddock and outbuildings and is 10 minutes’ drive from Clonakilty. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at hodnettforde.com