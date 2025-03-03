Woman killed in Tralee crash named locally as Anila Mucaj (48)

Anila Mucaj was a member of the Tralee-based Born to Run Club and was a keen athlete

The woman who was killed in a crash with an SUV while out jogging in Tralee, Co Kerry, at the weekend has been named locally as Anila Mucaj (48).

Ms Mucaj and two friends were running on Sunday morning along a flat but narrow route leading from Tralee to the Blennerville bridge, a popular jogging, cycling and walking route in the area, when the crash happened.

Ms Mucaj was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where she was pronounced dead.

Her jogging companions were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An elderly man, understood to be the driver of the SUV, was also taken to hospital. His condition was also considered to be non-life threatening, according to the Garda.

Ms Mucaj was a member of the Tralee-based Born to Run Club and was a keen athlete, having taken part in a number of marathons in recent years.

A post on the club’s social media said: “Today we have been left devastated by the tragic news that our beautiful. kind friend Anila has passed away after an crash on the canal road, our thoughts are with her husband and her two beautiful boys and all of Anila’s family at this time. We pray also for Claire and Clara who were running with Anila so that they make a full recovery, our thoughts are with all the families this evening

Tributes to Ms Mucaj centred on her loss to her husband and children as well as her warm and caring nature.

“Anila was a kind, caring, beautiful person and put everyone else fist,” said one tribute.