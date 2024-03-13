Five-bed ripe for renovation on sought-after D4 road for €1.95m

Address : 36 Eglinton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,950,000 Agent : DNG

This spacious, double-fronted redbrick house on Eglinton Road is likely to appeal to prospective buyers looking for a well-located home that they can put their own stamp on. This five-bed was built in the 1930s and has been home to the same family for more than 50 years and the late owners’ daughter says she would love to see a young family move in and live there for just as long.

It was always a busy home, she says, and the four children who grew up here would pile in with their friends after school and get plenty of use out of the 62ft-long south-facing garden to the rear of the property.

Eglinton Road is a quintessentially leafy D4 stretch, populated by Edwardian and Victorian piles, including Eglinton House at number 75, which was the home of the late taoiseach Garret FitzGerald. It is a convenient location close to several well-regarded schools such as Gonzaga College, St Michael’s College, the Teresians, Muckross Park and Alexandra College, among others. It also has the shops and restaurants of Donnybrook on its doorstep.

For exercise and open spaces, Herbert Park and the facilities of University College Dublin’s Belfield campus are within walking distance, and nearby Dublin Bus routes reach St Stephen’s Green in about 20 minutes.

Extending to 233sq m (2,508sq ft), 36 Eglinton Road is set well back from the road with a big front garden, with enough room for four cars. You enter the property through a decorative archway into a large entrance hall. There are two spacious interconnecting reception rooms to the left, used as a drawingroom and a diningroom, with lovely high ceilings. There are plenty of period details on display that a prospective new owner would likely wish to retain such as ceiling coving and centre roses, as well as bay windows to the front of the house.

A second living room sits to the right off the hall while a bright sunroom, with a floor-to ceiling window framing the manicured back garden, beyond the dining room. To the right of the sunroom is a small kitchen, which opens on to a breakfast room. With these rooms requiring modernisation, a new owner could potentially knock the walls into the sunroom and breakfast room to create a large kitchen/dining/living space. A guest loo completes the ground floor accommodation.

There are five good-sized bedrooms upstairs, one of which is en suite, and the main bathroom, all of which, although well looked-after, would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade.

As well as interior modernisation required, prospective buyers should also take the low E2 Ber rating into account when estimating overall costs.

As well as its location, the sunny, private back garden is likely be the clincher with this property, a testament to the hard work put into it by its late owner. Number 36 Eglinton Road is now on the market through DNG, seeking €1.95 million.