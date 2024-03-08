What properties sold for in Foxrock, Dublin 18

97 Foxrock Park
Four-bed semidetached house
For sale: September 22nd, 2023, seeking €725,000
Sale agreed: November 2nd, 2023, for €723,000
Sold: February 13th, 2024
8 Cairn Hill, Westminster Road
Five-bed detached house
For sale: April 13th, 2023, seeking €1.05 million
Sale agreed: September 21st, 2023, for €1.075 million
Sold: January 29th, 2024
56 Beech Park Road
Four-bed detached house
For sale: September 8th, 2023, seeking €950,000
Sale agreed: September 24th, 2023, for €950,000
Sold: January 18th, 2024
136 Foxrock Park
Four-bed semidetached house
For sale: September 7th, seeking €895,000
Sale agreed: October 2nd, 2023, for €1.05 million
Sold: January 12th, 2024
Egli, Kill Lane
Four-bed detached house
For sale: October 3rd, 2023, seeking €895,000
Sale agreed: November 14th, 2023, for €1.01 million
Sold: January 12th, 2024
70 Beech Park Road
Four-bed semidetached house
For sale: July 7th, 2023, seeking €875,000
Sale agreed: December 19th, 2023, for €830,000
Sold: December 21st, 2023
Source: MyHome.ie