What properties sold for in Foxrock, Dublin 18

A selection of the prices sought and paid in the current market

97 Foxrock Park

Fri Mar 8 2024 - 05:45

97 Foxrock Park

Four-bed semidetached house

For sale: September 22nd, 2023, seeking €725,000

Sale agreed: November 2nd, 2023, for €723,000

Sold: February 13th, 2024

8 Cairn Hill, Westminster Road

8 Cairn Hill, Westminster Road

Five-bed detached house

For sale: April 13th, 2023, seeking €1.05 million

Sale agreed: September 21st, 2023, for €1.075 million

Sold: January 29th, 2024

56 Beech Park Road

56 Beech Park Road

Four-bed detached house

For sale: September 8th, 2023, seeking €950,000

Sale agreed: September 24th, 2023, for €950,000

Sold: January 18th, 2024

136 Foxrock Park

136 Foxrock Park

Four-bed semidetached house

For sale: September 7th, seeking €895,000

Sale agreed: October 2nd, 2023, for €1.05 million

Sold: January 12th, 2024

Egli, Kill Lane

Egli, Kill Lane

Four-bed detached house

For sale: October 3rd, 2023, seeking €895,000

Sale agreed: November 14th, 2023, for €1.01 million

Sold: January 12th, 2024

70 Beech Park Road

70 Beech Park Road

Four-bed semidetached house

For sale: July 7th, 2023, seeking €875,000

Sale agreed: December 19th, 2023, for €830,000

Sold: December 21st, 2023

Source: MyHome.ie

