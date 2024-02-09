What will €170,000 buy in Sweden, South Africa, Spain, Canada and Wexford?

Canada: Quebec

Situated amid the landscapes of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, this two-bedroom condominium extends to 70sq m. Located in a top holiday resort, with access to the neighbouring Auberge du Lac Taureau’s amenities, on-site facilities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa and skiing.

Price: 249,500 CAD/€171,760

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Ireland: Wexford

Holiday home in Fethard-on-Sea, Wexford

Located in a small cul-de-sac with just nine houses in Fethard-on-Sea, this well-maintained holiday home is a few minutes stroll to the beach, tennis courts, football pitches and a children’s play area. It could be maintained as a holiday home – which offers rental potential – or indeed as a lovely permanent home, though the Ber of D2 would need addressing for year-round dwelling.

READ MORE

Price: €170,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Radford

Sweden: Varmland

Four-bedroom house in Varmland, Sweden

Dating from 1939, this four-bedroom house also has a stone guest cottage. It lies on more than 3.6 hectares (9 acres) and has a barn with animal stables, storage and outhouses. It is located close to the water with an area for safe swimming. The outhouses could be converted to further accommodation, subject to planning permission.

Price: 1.9m SEK/€166,015.

Agent: fastighetsbyran.com

Spain: Gran Canaria

One-bedroom apartment in Gran Canaria, Spain

This one-bedroom apartment overlooks the water in Patalavaca. Extending to 29sq m and dating from 1977, there is a 5sq m balcony with superb views. It has an additional loft, accessed by an attic stairs, so it can cater for short-stay guests. It also has rental potential due to its location and lovely sun sets, and is close to hiking trails, leisure facilities and the beach.

Price: €169,000

Agent: serneholtestate.com

South Africa: Gauteng

Four-bedroom house in Gauteng, South Africa

Situated in Northcliff, this four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 550sq m. Set over two floors with an abundance of natural light, the property has a solar heated pool, a built in barbecue and a number of balconies – including one off the principal bedroom – for sundowners. Surrounded by electric fencing, the property also has a guest suite.

Price: 3.5m ZAR/€171,751.

Agent: sothebysrealty.com