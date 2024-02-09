What will €170,000 buy in Sweden, South Africa, Spain, Canada and Wexford?

Canada: Quebec
Situated amid the landscapes of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, this two-bedroom condominium extends to 70sq m. Located in a top holiday resort, with access to the neighbouring Auberge du Lac Taureau’s amenities, on-site facilities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa and skiing.
Price: 249,500 CAD/€171,760
Agent: sothebysrealty.com
Ireland: Wexford
Located in a small cul-de-sac with just nine houses in Fethard-on-Sea, this well-maintained holiday home is a few minutes stroll to the beach, tennis courts, football pitches and a children’s play area. It could be maintained as a holiday home – which offers rental potential – or indeed as a lovely permanent home, though the Ber of D2 would need addressing for year-round dwelling.
Price: €170,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Radford
Sweden: Varmland
Dating from 1939, this four-bedroom house also has a stone guest cottage. It lies on more than 3.6 hectares (9 acres) and has a barn with animal stables, storage and outhouses. It is located close to the water with an area for safe swimming. The outhouses could be converted to further accommodation, subject to planning permission.
Price: 1.9m SEK/€166,015.
Agent: fastighetsbyran.com
Spain: Gran Canaria
This one-bedroom apartment overlooks the water in Patalavaca. Extending to 29sq m and dating from 1977, there is a 5sq m balcony with superb views. It has an additional loft, accessed by an attic stairs, so it can cater for short-stay guests. It also has rental potential due to its location and lovely sun sets, and is close to hiking trails, leisure facilities and the beach.
Price: €169,000
Agent: serneholtestate.com
South Africa: Gauteng
Situated in Northcliff, this four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 550sq m. Set over two floors with an abundance of natural light, the property has a solar heated pool, a built in barbecue and a number of balconies – including one off the principal bedroom – for sundowners. Surrounded by electric fencing, the property also has a guest suite.
Price: 3.5m ZAR/€171,751.
Agent: sothebysrealty.com