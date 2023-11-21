Up-to-date Dún Laoghaire four-bed with stylish garden for €875,000

Address : 26 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €875,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When it was last on the market in 2018 (seeking €825,000 through Vincent Finnegan) 26 Mulgrave Street in Dún Laoghaire had been re-roofed, rewired, replumbed and given a complete facelift. Previous owners also opened up the house to the rear in the form of a large, light-filled contemporary extension.

The house, which lies near the corner with Cross Street and is a short stroll to the centre of Dún Laoghaire’s main street, sold to current owners in 2019, for €750,000 according to the Property Price Register. While most of the work had already been done, they also added their own stamp.

As it had been painted in magnolia, they added splashes of colour to their home. They also had bespoke shelving installed in the livingroom to the front, which has a large bay window and open fireplace. More shelving was added in alcoves that flank a fireplace in the dining area. This cosy space sits before the new extension housing the kitchen and informal living space.

Hall. Photographs: Angela Mujica

Livingroom to the front has a fine bay window

Kitchen

The kitchen, with a central island and breakfast bar, is very bright, thanks to an overhead roof light, and leads to the living area, which also has a roof light.

Both the bathroom upstairs and the loo downstairs have also been upgraded, so the entire property is in walk-in condition. It has four bedrooms in total; three lie on the first floor – two of which are doubles – and a fourth bedroom, in use as a study, lies on the return.

Their biggest undertaking was the rear garden, as when they purchased it had older paving with little planting. To address this they engaged local landscaper Brian O’Hara, who transformed the space with the addition of a raised lawn surrounded by acers, lavender and climbing plants, while a granite patio lies just off the livingroom, now a perfect spot for entertaining.

Dining area

A second living area lies to the rear of the extension

The property has four bedrooms

The house has two new bathrooms

The rear garden has now been landscaped

The condition of the 158sq m (1,700sq ft) house and the period features, which marry well with contemporary comforts, will attract buyers to this C2-rated home. Also the location, which owners describe as “unbelievable”. It’s just a hop, skip and jump to the middle of the action in Dún Laoghaire, and for sailors all clubs are within walking distance.

As owners love the area, they are moving just a road away to undertake a dream renovation project. To this end they have placed their home on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €875,000.