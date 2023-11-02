What will €950,000 buy in Dublin and Co Wexford?

Town

Address: 12 Landscape Crescent, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Agent: Beirne & Wise

This four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 176sq m (1,894sq ft) as it has been extended to the rear. Located on a leafy residential road, it overlooks the sports grounds of De La Salle College. With a Ber of C3, it has four reception rooms and the principal bedroom has an adjoining dressingroom and en suite.

Plus: Good sized house with four reception rooms

Minus: The current decor may not have universal appeal

Country

The Manse, Cathedral Street, Enniscorthy

Agent: DNG McCormack Quinn

This landmark residence dating from 1905 extends to a whopping 635sq m (6,835sq ft). Coming to the market for the first time in history, it stands on a 1.2-acre elevated site with views of the town and Vinegar Hill. It was a parochial house in the past, and has an abundance of period features and character, but would benefit from updating. Ber-exempt, it has eight bedrooms plus garages and outhouses on the site.

Plus: Historic house in the centre of Enniscorthy

Minus: It is large and updating could be costly