New high-tech, low-maintenance homes from €360,000 in Co Louth

Address : Ballymakenny Park, Drogheda, Co Louth Price : €360,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

A new development in Ballymakenny Park in Drogheda by Castlethorn Construction has just been released to the market by Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Lannon, with both three- and four-bedroom homes now for sale.

The launch last weekend released 23 units comprising 18 three-bedroom houses from €360,000, and six four-bedroom units at €410,000.

Situated on the north side of Drogheda on Ballymakenny Road, the development, which lies between the motorway and the coast, is a good choice for first-time buyers, growing families and commuters who want to put down roots near the historic town of Drogheda.

Close to the M1, the location allows easy access to Dublin city and airport, and equally to Belfast and Northern Ireland. Of importance is the new link road – due to open in the first quarter of 2024 – which will allow even quicker access to the motorway, hence shortening commuter times.

Drogheda (MacBride) train station is just a 13-minute drive from the development and offers a park-and-ride service, and Bus Éireann and independent companies offer both local and national services.

All homes within this development will qualify for the Help to Buy scheme and the majority will also qualify for the First Home scheme. The price ceiling for eligibility for the First Home scheme is €375,000 in Co Louth.

Designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects, there are a couple of house types for buyer to choose from, and all homes have an A energy rating.

There are five mid-terrace units measuring 105sq m (1,130sq ft) priced from €360,000, two end-of-terrace units (also 105sq m) priced from €375,000, which is also the price listed for the 10 semi-detached homes in the three-bedroom offerings.

The Rokeby showhouse living area

The living room opens up into an eat-in kitchen in The Rokeby

The Rokeby has three bedrooms: two doubles and a single

Also launched were six four-bedroom units called The Slane. The four-bedroom semi-detached homes are selling off plans, as the show house will not be ready until November, and are priced at €410,000.

External finishes have low-maintenance brick-finish facades, while car parking spaces are cobblelock and all homes with curtilage parking have been wired for electric car charging.

The show house for the three-bedroom, called The Rokeby, has a Scandinavian feel to it with mid-century elements and simple clean lines. To the front is a formal livingroom that opens into an eat-in kitchen alongside a loo and a utility room, while three bedrooms – two doubles (one of which is en suite) and a single – lie upstairs, as does the main bathroom. To the rear gardens are seeded for lawn and sheltered by timber-panelled fencing.

Some four-bedroom units in The Slane have an island

Matt Shaker-style kitchens by Mountlodge Furniture with soft close hinges come as standard, and some of the four-beds have an island. Bathrooms have Sonas sanitary ware in wet room styles, with wall and floor tiles by Tilespex and heated chrome towel rails as standard. Flooring is standard in bathrooms only.

The A2 energy rated houses have mechanical extract ventilation systems, which extract air from bathrooms, utilities and kitchens, while fresh air is introduced to bedrooms by specially designed grills in walls that respond to moisture levels in the houses – so it’s all a very high tech affair.