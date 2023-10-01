More than 400 new homes near Lough Ree in Athlone from €310,000

Address : Gracefields, Cornamaddy, Athlone, Co Westmeath Price : €310,000 Agent : Knight Frank New Homes

Gracefields is a large development of 418 houses built by Glenveagh in the northeast of Athlone town. The development consist of two-, three-, four- and five-bed homes, however, all four- and five-bed homes have already gone sale agreed as of mid-September.

Selling through Knight Frank New Homes, there are two two-bed semidetached Willow units (93sq m/999sq ft) at €310,000, and 10 three-bed semidetached Beech units (112sq m/1,206sq ft) at €335,000 still available.

Of interest to first-time buyers, these homes qualify for the First Home shared-equity scheme – as they are priced under the €375,000 price ceiling for Co Westmeath – and the Help-to-Buy scheme, as they are priced under €500,000.

Computer-generated image of Gracefields

Large windows in the living areas ensure a bright, airy feel to the homes, which have a Ber of A2 and an air-to-water heating system.

Dining area: French doors open out to the back garden, which is seeded.

The exteriors of the homes are rendered in white with redbrick detailing, with parking space for two cars to the front and electric charging points.

Large windows in the living areas ensure a bright, airy feel to the homes, which have a Ber of A2 and an air-to-water heating system. There is a downstairs WC off the hall with a utility room behind it. The kitchens have a marine-blue island unit with a sink, and grey soft-close doors on the units. French doors open out to the back garden, which is seeded.

Upstairs are three bedrooms in the Beech layout, with the only wardrobes fitted in the main bedroom. The family bathroom has a shower head affixed to the bath and no shower door or enclosure. Flooring and tiling are not included, but the interiors are painted in a neutral shade and all interior joinery and doors come painted.

The homes have UPVC double-glazed windows and solar panels in the roof.

Gracefields is three minutes from junction 10 on the M6.

Cornamaddy, where Gracefields is situated, is in a scenic location, with both the Shannon and Lough Ree close by. Technological University of the Shannon’s Athlone campus contributes hugely to the town’s vibrancy and is a major employer along with Ericsson, Revenue, the Department of Education and Alkermes. Secondary schools include Our Lady’s Bower, Coláiste Chiaráin and Athlone Community College as well as Cornamaddy National School for primary, which is within walking distance of the development.

The oldest pub in Ireland, Sean’s Bar near Athlone Castle, serves a fine pint, even if its floors are slightly sloping, and the Hodson Bay Hotel, Glasson Lakehouse hotel and golf resort and Wineport Lodge are all on this side of the town. Gracefields is three minutes from junction 10 on the M6 and it’s just over an hour from Galway and about an hour and a half from Dublin. Athlone train station has frequent connections to both cities and is a five-minute drive from the development.