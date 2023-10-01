Former bishop’s palace is a fishing paradise outside Crossmolina for €1.2m

Address : Knockglass House, Knockglass, Co Mayo Price : €1,200,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Knockglass House, between Crossmolina and Killala in Co Mayo, is a former bishop’s palace from the Georgian era. It dates from the late 1700s and has now been fully restored and launched to the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.2 million. Two entries appear on the Property Price Register for Knockglass House in Crossmolina: €160,000 in 2011 and €350,000 in 2017.

It was first owned by the Anglican Paget family, who added a large rear wing to the property some time after 1840, it would seem, as it did not appear on Griffith’s Valuation maps when they were being drawn at the time.

It then served as home to the last four bishops of Tuam, Killala and Anchonry. It sits on 55 acres and has a three-acre walled garden, a courtyard and fishing rights for salmon and trout on the river Deel, on to which the property fronts. The river Deel is a feeder to Lough Conn, which has a reputation for excellent salmon and trout, and a fishing spot known as the Bishop’s Pool that measures 16ft.

Also included are a two-bedroom self-contained cottage and a cluster of 17 versatile outbuildings, currently used as storage sheds and stables.

The house extends to more than 500sq m (5,382sq ft) and has four very generous reception rooms with superb decorative plasterwork, ornate fireplaces and panelled doors. It also has a fine kitchen – with Italian Arabescato marble – and breakfastroom serviced by a utility with Miele appliances and smart storage, alongside a well-appointed study.

The front entrance is particularly remarkable with the now restored plasterwork and fanlight. Vistas from all reception rooms give sweeping panoramas of the surrounding rolling lands and unspoilt landscapes framed by Nephin mountain range.

The property had six bedrooms when it was last on the market, and now has five with the additions of en suites and a walk-in dressingroom for the main bedroom.

Its location, 3.5 kilometres from the small town of Crossmolina, allows you to be at the train station in Ballina in less than 30 minutes, while Knock airport is 51km away.

In terms of golf, the links course at Enniscrone is 25km away while the championship links at Carne in Belmullet is about 50km away.