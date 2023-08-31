What will €1.15m buy in Dublin and Cork?

Town

Penthouse Apartment, Holyrood Castle, Holyrood Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom E1-rated apartment extends to a considerable 247sq m (2,659sq ft) and is set over two levels. It has the benefit of an enclosed 64sq m roof garden that gives 360-degree views of the city, two parking spaces, and the Sandymount Dart station is almost on its doorstep.

Plus: Very spacious with commanding views

Minus: Its decor – such as 14-carat gold leaf detail tiles – may not have universal appeal

Country

Ballygroman House, Ballygroman, Ovens, Co Cork

Address: Ballygroman House, Ballygroman, Ovens, Co Cork

Agent: Bowe Property

Though originally dating from the late 1800s, this 368sq m (3,961sq ft) five-bedroom house has been completely rebuilt. The property lies on a private 3.3 acre site, has an impressive A3 energy rating with turnkey interiors and seven bathrooms. There is also a garden room, orchard and a double bay garage.

Plus: Sizeable house on a large garden

Minus: Because the house burned down in 1922, little of its period detail remains