A renovated Goatstown four-bed close to public transport for €1.95m

A lot of thought has gone into the recent upgrade and renovation of number 28 Knocknashee in the south Dublin suburb of Goatstown. This Jennings-built four-bed detached house now has all the ingredients needed for an ideal family home, so prospective buyers won’t need to give it a second thought.

The house is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac close to Airfield farm, and has the benefit of a new modern kitchen with floor and eye-level units in grey and work surfaces in stone.

There’s space aplenty for a growing family in this dormer-style home, with 171 sq m to work with, including a spacious garage conversion with a high ceiling that would make an ideal playroom, den or home office.

The new kitchen has a fine feature: a large picture window overlooking the back garden, with a breakfast counter so you can sit and sip your coffee in peace while looking out on to the westerly oriented rear garden and patio that gets the benefit of sun from late-morning onwards.

The entrance hall to number 28 is wide and welcoming, and filled with light, with plenty of storage for coats, boots and bags. A beautifully tiled cloakroom and WC is just off the hall. To the right is a large, comfy livingroom facing the front, which has a solid-fuel fireplace and bespoke fitted units. To the left is the garage conversion, and to the back is a door that opens out to a small courtyard.

The kitchen/breakfastroom and diningroom make up a spacious open-plan living area that will provide families with a busy hub in which everyone can move around freely. A sliding door leads from the diningroom area to the back garden.

Busy families will breathe a sigh of relief at the large utility room, which has enough fitted units and work surfaces to keep the whole household organised. The units and worktops all match those in the kitchen, making for a seamless connection between the two.

There’s a washing machine and dryer here also, and a handy door to the back garden.

Upstairs, a wide landing leads in to four large double bedrooms, three of them with fitted wardrobes; the main bedroom has a tastefully tiled en suite, and there’s a large family bathroom, also nicely tiled, with the benefit of a deep bath for added relaxation, and a separate shower.

The house has a large attic which is ripe for converting into another room if more space is needed.

Besides being close to the wonderful amenity of Airfield, Knocknashee is also close to the Balally Luas stop and the Goat Grill, with Dundrum Town Centre also within easy reach. There are also a number of schools in the area, including Mount Anville, Ashfield College and Goatstown Educate Together.

Number 28 Knocknashee, with a Ber rating of C1, is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.195 million.