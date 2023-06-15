New scheme of three-bed homes in north Wicklow from €575,000

Address : Kingstone Manor, Killincarraig, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €575,000 Agent : Savills

The popularity of north Wicklow as a place to live continues with the launch of Kingstone Manor, a new development of 10 three-bedroom, A2-rated homes at Killincarrig.

Killincarrig, between Delgany and Greystones, is one of the places that helped Wicklow earn the title “the garden county”. The village contains the ruins of an Elizabethan manor house known locally as Killincarrig Castle and an 18th-century flour mill, and was once home to one of Ireland’s largest cherry orchards.

In the early years of the Irish State a series of “soldiers’ cottages” were developed, with large gardens in which to grow vegetables, and by the 1960s most were adorned with rambling roses, creating picture-postcard rustic scenes.

It was, therefore, entirely appropriate that the developers of Kingstone Manor have brought in the garden designer Robert Moore – a gold-medal winner at this year’s Bloom festival – to oversee the landscaping and create a niche, arboreal enclave.

Unusually for terraced houses, the new homes are all slightly set back from each other, a feature that ensures no house has a view of another’s front door, while back gardens are well screened and private.

The houses have yellow brick facades, silver granite paving, designer kitchens and an efficient Ber rating of A2.

The hallways are partially wood panelled with wooden balustrades and banisters, leading to a good-sized landing upstairs. The main bedroom runs the width of the front of the house with a spacious en suite bathroom and extra wardrobes. Bathrooms are tiled and rainfall showers, slate shower trays and countertop basins achieve an opulent finish. A second double bedroom comes with ample fitted wardrobes, while the third room, in the show house laid out as a single room, could also make a small double.

The kitchens reflect the upmarket ethos with micro shaker-style doors in a black and white deign, which would be hard to carry off in a smaller room. Clever use of quartz white pearl countertops, brass hardware, high-end appliances and large windows with double doors to the garden lend a bright feel to the kitchens, which incorporate a utility room and a dining area.

The A2 energy rating takes advantage of air-to-water heat pumps, mechanical heat recovery ventilation systems and provisions for electric car charging points.

Kingstone Manor is to be launched this week with brochures for the development understandably making much of the garden design, which aims to reflect the importance of biodiversity and pollinators and incorporates some 50 mature trees. A woodland walk has been created to mimic the natural landscape.

There are multiple creches and schools in the area, and the N11 and Greystones Dart station nearby. There is even the possibility of joining the early morning swimmers at the Cove.

Given that Wicklow County Council has recently declared the Greystones-Delgany local area full, having reached 2028 population targets, Kingstone Manor may provide a timely opportunity for families to put down roots in one of Ireland’s most sought-after locations.

Prices for the 125 sq m homes, selling through Savills, start from €575,000 for those in the mid-terrace and €610,000 for end-of-terrace homes.