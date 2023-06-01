What will €475,000 buy in Waterford and Dublin?

Country

Address: Easton House, Lower Branch Road, Tramore, Co Waterford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan

Dating from 1865, this handsome property has seven bedrooms within its four-bay two-storey over-basement structure, extending to 296sq m (3,186sq ft). The house, which has superb sea views over Tramore bay, with the beach a two-minute walk away, will need some renovation. It was reroofed in 1965 and refenestrated in 1990 and retains many of its original features.

Plus: Substantial period home with sea views

READ MORE

Minus: Renovation costs are still high

Town: 10 Stella Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Town

Address: 10 Stella Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Agent: DNG

This three-bedroom house is full of light, thanks to the southerly aspect of its back garden. It has a new boiler and windows, and the bathroom was recently refurbished. It is located a minute’s walk to the quality bus corridor on the popular St Mobhi Road.

Plus: Great location with south-facing back garden

Minus: Ber of E1 will need addressing