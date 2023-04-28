What will €255,000 buy in England, Italy, Romania, Peru and Limerick?

Ireland: Limerick

This charming house dates from the 1800s and is located near the village of Clarina, so it is accessible from Limerick city, University Hospital Limerick and Raheen Business Park. The F-rated four-bedroom property has been freshly painted, has new carpets throughout and lots of space in a garage and shed to the rear. Price: €255,000. Agent: rooneys.eu

One-bedroom apartment, Birmingham, England

England: Birmingham

Located in the vibrant theatre and Chinese quarter of the city, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 50sq m (538sq ft) and has views over the city skyline. With a fully equipped kitchen, the contemporary apartment is part of a new collection of 116 units in the city, which is set to be connected to London with the new HS2 high-speed rail by 2029. Price: £218,995/€248,602. Agent: spotblue.com

One-bedroom house, Tuscany, Italy

Italy: Tuscany

Dating back to 1650, this 60sq m (646sq ft) one-bedroom house has lovely period details. Located in the medieval village of Castelmuzio, which is 8km from Pienza, there are superb views of the surrounding landscape from a small balcony. Facilities such as a cafe, restaurant, hotel and well-stocked grocery are all nearby. Price: 2.8 million Norwegian Krone/€241,233. Agent: finn.no

Traditional-style mansion, Fieni, Romania

Romania: Fieni

Extending to more than 400sq m (4,306sq ft), this traditional-style mansion was constructed between the two World Wars. Lying on more than an acre with a large orchard, the well-maintained property has eight bedrooms and lies at the base of the sub-Carpathian hills of Muntenia, surrounded by rivers and mountains. Price: €250,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Three-bedroom apartment, Lima, Peru

Peru: Lima

Overlooking Las Mimosas Park in the sought-after area of Barranco, this three-bedroom apartment, constructed in 2011, extends to 125sq m (1345sq ft). It has a terrace and a service area, with a staff bedroom and bathroom. It also comes with two car spaces and a storage unit. Price: $285,000/€259,580. Agent: sothebysrealty.com