Extended Regency-style villa on Waltham Terrace for €1.65 million

Address : 21 Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,650,000 Agent : DNG

Architect and engineer of Dublin, Henry Wilmot, must have loved Waltham Terrace in Blackrock; between 1887 and 1934 he lived at number 19, number 22 and at number 21, which has just been released to the market.

The 32 houses on the straight stretch of road were developed by Arthur Ormsby between 1836 and 1847, says Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. Many of these properties share the same type of architectural details, such as decorative eaves and barge boards along with the lovely projecting porch canopies – the one at number 21 has serrated rounded fretwork. And this symmetry brings a subtle sense of unity to the road of fine period houses situated off Mount Merrion Avenue.

Houses here tend to be homes for life, with families moving when these late-Georgian nests have been emptied of their young. A few appear on the market every year, and bar two – which have sold for under €1 million (one in 2012 and the other 2015) – the remainder have achieved between €1.5 million and €2.5 million, depending on size and condition.

Hallway

Drawing room

Drawing room

Number 21 is in impeccable condition and was extended by its current owners in 2004, when a kitchen and breakfastroom was added to the side, and now gives 227sq m (2,443sq ft) of space in the Regency-style villa.

Constructed circa 1836, the four-bedroom house retains many of its period details including timber floors, ceiling roses, coving, shutters and fireplaces.

The property has a galley style kitchen

The fourth bedroom is set out as a dining room

At hall level lies an elegant dual-aspect drawingroom and two fine bedrooms lie up a few steps. What is really lovely about this period home is that none of the rooms need curtains as there’s lots of privacy and the old shutters can be used to block out the light.

The hub of this Ber-exempt house is at garden level where the principal bedroom – which has an en suite and dressing area – lies to the front. To the rear, overlooking the back garden, is a lovely light-filled livingroom warmed by a stove. This sits adjacent to the galley-style kitchen, which leads to the light-filled breakfastroom. A fourth bedroom is laid out as a formal diningroom but the breakfastroom is such a lovely space that the diningroom feels a bit superfluous.

Breakfast room

The property has four bedrooms

Bathroom

Accessed from the breakfastroom is a large patio overlooking a good-sized back garden that is well stocked with acers, cherry blossoms and mature shrubs. Green-fingered enthusiasts have a large space here to grow and develop more to their hearts’ content, while a lovely Chinese wisteria sweeps over the front of the property, which has off-street parking and an electrical charging point.

The area is a prestigious address and always in demand by well-heeled house-hunters. Some of the top secondary schools including Sion Hill, St Andrew’s, Blackrock College and Newpark are in the vicinity while primary schools such as Willow Park and Our Lady of Mercy are close by, as is the charming Blackrock village. Number 21 is on the market through DNG, seeking €1.65 million.