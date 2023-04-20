Sea views, six beds and a sweeping garden on Dalkey Hill for €1.65m

Address : Beaudean, Killiney Road, Scalpwilliam, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €1,650,000 Agent : DNG

On Killiney Road, just down the road from Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel, Beaudean is a generously proportioned six-bedroom house of 255sq m (2,745sq ft), with a light-filled interior and a large, south-facing back garden. The house was built in 1986, but it has been very well maintained and modernised over the years, and is in walk-in condition throughout.

The first thing you notice as you pull into the wide driveway (enough for four or five cars) is the large, triangular dormer window at the apex of the house. This looks out from a fine attic conversion, which has created the ideal top floor for a teenager or an adult who wants a space separate from the household hubbub.

Entering the house from the front porch, the large, tiled feature hallway leads to a family room, now in use as a home office to the front, and a livingroom with a feature fireplace. Both rooms have timber flooring, ceiling coving and recessed lighting. There’s also a guest WC just off the hallway.

The open-plan kitchen/diningroom is bright and spacious, and the kitchen has timber flooring with lots of wall and floor units, a breakfast bar and a range oven with extractor fan. Storage isn’t an issue here, as there is both a utility room and a pantry/storeroom off the dining area. It’s ideal for entertaining, and steps lead down to the family room, which opens via French doors out on to a generous rear patio that catches much of the day’s sunlight.

There are five good-sized bedrooms on the first floor, arranged around a spacious landing. The largest, to the rear, has an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe and another double to the front also has an en suite. To the rear are great views out to Dalkey Hill and quarry, while to the front are tantalising glimpses of the sea out to Howth Head. The family bathroom has a bath, a shower, a WC and a wash-hand basin.

Another set of stairs lead up to the sixth bedroom, the attic conversion, where the large triangular window gives you spectacular sweeping views out to Dublin Bay and beyond. This room also has a good-sized bathroom to the rear, with a Velux window; you could either hog this room as your own main bedroom suite, or be magnanimous and let another family member have it for their own domain.

Dalkey village, with its vibrant pubs, restaurants and cafes, is a short walk away, as are the spectacular walking routes around Dalkey and Killiney hills, plus a large playground beside the Killiney Hill car park. You can also walk to Dalkey and Glenageary Dart stations, and the 59 bus route passes the front door of Beaudean on its way from Killiney to Dún Laoghaire via Dalkey and Glasthule. There are lots of good schools in the vicinity, including Holy Child, Castle Park, Rathdown, St Joseph of Cluny and Loreto Abbey Dalkey.

Beaudean, with a Ber rating of C2, is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.65 million.