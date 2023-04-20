Slick design and energy efficiency at new Blackrock housing scheme from €590,000

Address : Old Meadow, Avoca Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €575,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

The design-led project at Old Meadow on Avoca Avenue by Brinnin Homes is a collaboration between developer Conor Hanratty, architect Paul McCleary of Extend Architects and construction management expert and general manager of Brinnin Homes, Stevin Tedstone.

“Normally people employ an architect but we have partnered with Extend [Architects] as we work between Dalkey and Blackrock because they are out there and have their ear to the ground, they can find sites that may not be that obvious,” says Hanratty.

He goes on to say having an architectural firm as partners helped to push the quality of finish on the project. “Even the brick on the outside probably cost double but it is an absolutely gorgeous product. Details such as roof lights over the stairwells to ensure light gets into the downstairs floor, hardwood flooring and electric car chargers pushed the purse strings, but we think the specs really match the location of the site.”

Kitchen/diningroom

Living area

Located at the intersection of Grove Avenue, Priory Avenue and Avoca Avenue in Blackrock, the development consists of five houses and nine apartments in a gated enclave close to established local facilities. “As someone approached us before we started, we sold the first house,” says Hanratty, so what is now on offer are four houses and nine apartments – though the penthouse is yet to be released.

READ MORE

Using natural materials such as hand-moulded brick, slatted timber entrances and rain screens externally, the slick interiors were overseen by Moya Farrell of Avenue Interior Design, while Hanratty credits Mick Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick Construction for “going the extra mile to ensure the quality of the finished product”.

Bathroom

Bedroom

Windows are high efficiency triple- and double-glazed, which, along with full mechanical heat recovery ventilation systems, air to water heat pumps, high-spec air tightness and insulation, help achieve the highest possible energy rating of A1, which give lower running costs and better environmental performance.

In terms of pricing, the four four-bedroom houses (199sq m/2,141sq ft) are seeking €1.65 million, one-bedroom apartments (56sq m/603sq ft) are from €590,000, two-bedroom units (97sq m/1,044sq ft to 101sq m/1,092sq ft) are from €820,000 and two-bedroom plus study units (130sq m/1,399sq ft) are listed at €995,000.

The launch, through estate agent Sherry FitzGerald, takes place on Saturday, April 22nd, where the show house and completed houses will be available for viewing, as will apartments on the ground and first floors.