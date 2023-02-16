Clever design and lots of light on Irishtown terrace for €525,000

Address : 84 Veronica Terrace, Stella Gardens, Irishtown, Dublin 4 Price : €525,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

When it was last on the market in 2008 (it was then seeking €595,000 through Sherry FitzGerald), a review in The Irish Times of 84 Veronica Terrace in Irishtown described the property as “cleverly designed to make the most of its 80 sq m (860 sq ft) of living space”. Despite this being more than 15 years ago, its clever layout is still one of the selling points of this end-of-terrace cottage as good design does not date.

Downstairs, a kitchen-cum-dining space extends into a livingroom that opens out on to the back garden. Its thoughtful layout allows lots of simple recessed shelving against an all-white palette that helps to amplify the sense of space and light. This is further enhanced by roof lights in the open-plan living and dining area and two sets of double patio doors – one off the living area and one off a bedroom – which essentially means the entire space overlooking the rear patio is made of glass. To ensure the patio does not get overly warm in summer, current owners installed an awning that runs almost the width of the two doors.

One of the nicest rooms is at mezzanine level, a space once occupied by an attic. Here, a small office nook occupies the landing – negating the need for a bedroom to be used when working from home – alongside another room, currently used as a principal bedroom. It has triple-aspect glazing and the current owner had the base of these windows frosted to give maximum light without any compromise on privacy. It also benefits from an en-suite bathroom.

There’s a second larger bathroom downstairs that comes with a full-sized bath, which the owner says was a deal breaker for her. “The guys who renovated the property before I bought it were really clever. It was small details like where the boiler, hot press and washing machine are all hidden away near the bathroom. I am a bit of a neat freak so I love that it’s hidden from view.”

There are two double bedrooms downstairs; one overlooking the street and the second to the rear, which opens out on to the paved patio.

A low-maintenance space with side access to the street, the patio is tiled with slate and planters now have new lighting for illumination at night.

Its location at Stella Gardens, well off the main drag in Irishtown, is close to Sandymount, the Aviva Stadium, as well as the IFSC. The property benefits from an all-important (for some) Dublin 4 address.

It’s a lovely part of Irishtown whose green on Aikenhead Terrace is used by all the children in the area, and number 84 Veronica Terrace, with a Ber of D1, has now been launched to the market by estate agent Owen Reilly, seeking €525,000.