Town & Country: What will €545,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

Town

Address: 1 Hillcrest Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Agent: Leonard Wilson Keenan

This three-bedroom semidetached house was completely refurbished in 2014, with a new kitchen added in 2018 and the attic was fully converted into an extra space with full stairs access in 2022. With a Ber of C1, there is extant planning permission to extend into a patio area to the rear. The house has new double glazing and new internal doors with split-level heating controls.

Plus: In superb condition

READ MORE

Minus: The third bedroom is rather small

Saint Bernadette's, Stamullen Road, Gormanstown, Co Meath

Country

Address: St Bernadette’s, Stamullen Road, Gormanstown, Co Meath

Agent: DNG Wall Tuckey

This quirky light-filled C2-rated home started life as a quaint thatched cottage dating from 1899, which was extended and modernised in 2006 to give a four-bedroom house extending to 199sq m (2,142 sq ft). Sitting on 0.4 of an acre, the property has two stoves, a tree house and polytunnels for self-sufficiency.

Plus: Charming spot close to the beach

Minus: The property is close enough to the main road