Town & Country: What will €545,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

Town
Address: 1 Hillcrest Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Agent: Leonard Wilson Keenan
This three-bedroom semidetached house was completely refurbished in 2014, with a new kitchen added in 2018 and the attic was fully converted into an extra space with full stairs access in 2022. With a Ber of C1, there is extant planning permission to extend into a patio area to the rear. The house has new double glazing and new internal doors with split-level heating controls.
Plus: In superb condition
Minus: The third bedroom is rather small
Country
Address: St Bernadette’s, Stamullen Road, Gormanstown, Co Meath
Agent: DNG Wall Tuckey
This quirky light-filled C2-rated home started life as a quaint thatched cottage dating from 1899, which was extended and modernised in 2006 to give a four-bedroom house extending to 199sq m (2,142 sq ft). Sitting on 0.4 of an acre, the property has two stoves, a tree house and polytunnels for self-sufficiency.
Plus: Charming spot close to the beach
Minus: The property is close enough to the main road