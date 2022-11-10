Spacious five-bed in sought-after location for €2.35 million

Address : Shandon, 16 Ailesbury Drive, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €2,350,000 Agent : Knight Frank

A large semidetached house on a quiet road in Ballsbridge is a family-friendly home with lots of space for children to play. There’s a playroom/family room off the open-plan kitchen/diningroom and a good-size back garden with an artificial grass back lawn.

Bought for €1.8 million in 2014, the 250sq m (2,690sq ft) semidetached five-bed is now for sale through Knight Frank for €2.35 million, an increase of almost 30 per cent. The high price reflects Shandon’s Dublin 4 location on a road between Ailesbury Road and Anglesea Road, close to an entrance to the grounds of Old Belvedere rugby club.

The 1930s house had been revamped and extended when its vendors bought it in 2014. Standout features include the bright open-plan kitchen/diningroom and the large main bedroom suite in an attic conversion on the top floor. It has Rationel Aluclad windows throughout and a C2 Ber.

Double front doors with stained glass insets open into a large front hall that has a seating nook next to a stained-glass window at its corner. On the right is the livingroom with an open fireplace and a white marble mantelpiece and a wide bow window. On the left of the hall is a study overlooking the front garden, a smart downstairs toilet and a hall closet.

The kitchen/diningroom/family room at the back is a bright space forming the heart of the home: floored with pale-washed oak like most of the downstairs, the kitchen has an L-shaped island unit with a pale Silestone top and a green Aga set into a white, tiled chimney breast. The walls and ceiling are painted white. There are four rooflights over the dining area, which has a wood-burning stove, and wide French doors open on to the back patio. A sliding door in a wide arch opens into the playroom-cum-family room, where toys in baskets are tidied in a wall of shelves.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms on the first floor: on the left of the staircase is a smart family bathroom that has a large step-in shower with a smart spa-style wooden bench; next to the bathroom is a walk-in dressingroom and up a few steps is a single child’s bedroom overlooking the back garden. A large double bedroom overlooks the front garden from a bow window; two more bedrooms at the back are doubles.

Fourteen steps lead up to the main bedroom suite on the top floor: a small bathroom has a bath and shower and there’s a raised seating area next to a bow window in the bedroom overlooking the back garden.

In the garden there’s room for a smart modern canopy pergola at the side of the patio, sheltering a good-sized seating area; there’s also room for children’s play equipment at the bottom of the garden. A path leads around the artificial lawn bordered by box hedging, shrubs and trees that include a magnolia. There’s lots of room to park in the gravelled front garden behind electronic gates.