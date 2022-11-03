Residential

Five homes on view this week on Dublin’s southside and in Galway

See what’s new to the market in Goatstown, Stillorgan, Blackrock and Barna

97 Mount Anville Wood, Goatstown, Dublin 14

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Nov 3 2022 - 05:30

97 Mount Anville Wood, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€950,000, Casey Kennedy Estate Agents

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 172sq m (1,851sq ft). Located in a secluded cul-de-sac, the property has a private south-facing garden with a fully equipped workshop and is within walking distance to the Luas and amenities. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at ckp.ie

Milleen, Friarsland Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

Milleen, Friarsland Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€1.1m, DNG

This detached six-bedroom house extends to 234sq m (2,519sq ft). The property, which is within walking distance to the Luas, UCD and a host of schools, has been extended and has a westerly facing rear garden. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Boleybeg East, Barna, Co Galway

Boleybeg East, Barna, Co Galway

€750,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 243sq m (2,615sq ft). The property, which was built in 2003, has mature gardens and a double-car garage, and sits on a 0.67 acre site close to Galway city. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

3 The Orchard, Whately Place, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

3 The Orchard, Whately Place, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€750,000, Allen & Jacobs

This four-bedroom end-of-terrace house extends to 148sq m (1,593sq ft). The property has an architecturally designed extension to the rear and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac a few minutes’ walk to Stillorgan village. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at allenandjacobs.ie

13 St Vincent's Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

13 St Vincent’s Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€695,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This three-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 127sq m (1,367sq ft). The property, which has been fully refurbished, has a secluded south-facing garden and is tucked away in a quiet spot close to Blackrock Village. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

