Five homes on view this week on Dublin’s southside and in Galway

97 Mount Anville Wood, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€950,000, Casey Kennedy Estate Agents

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 172sq m (1,851sq ft). Located in a secluded cul-de-sac, the property has a private south-facing garden with a fully equipped workshop and is within walking distance to the Luas and amenities. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at ckp.ie

Milleen, Friarsland Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

Milleen, Friarsland Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€1.1m, DNG

This detached six-bedroom house extends to 234sq m (2,519sq ft). The property, which is within walking distance to the Luas, UCD and a host of schools, has been extended and has a westerly facing rear garden. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

READ MORE

Boleybeg East, Barna, Co Galway

Boleybeg East, Barna, Co Galway

€750,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 243sq m (2,615sq ft). The property, which was built in 2003, has mature gardens and a double-car garage, and sits on a 0.67 acre site close to Galway city. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

3 The Orchard, Whately Place, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

3 The Orchard, Whately Place, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€750,000, Allen & Jacobs

This four-bedroom end-of-terrace house extends to 148sq m (1,593sq ft). The property has an architecturally designed extension to the rear and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac a few minutes’ walk to Stillorgan village. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at allenandjacobs.ie

13 St Vincent's Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

13 St Vincent’s Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€695,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This three-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 127sq m (1,367sq ft). The property, which has been fully refurbished, has a secluded south-facing garden and is tucked away in a quiet spot close to Blackrock Village. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com