Large, light-filled four-bed home in Clonskeagh’s Ardilea estate for €1.85m

Although the owners of 31 Heidelberg in Clonskeagh have lived here for almost five decades, it’s a house that has been constantly updated, and makes the most of its many windows and space that create a modern feel and a light-filled home.

Approached through electric gates, there’s a choice of access to the house, through the front hall or a carport that leads to the kitchen at the side. The hall has porcelain tiles that bounce light through the ground floor – most of the reception rooms have two windows, and there are three livingrooms and a diningroom which should suit any family.

“There’s enough space here for everyone to have their own space,” say the owners. “It’s been such a happy house, we enjoyed living here and still enjoy it, but it’s too big for us now.” With an enviable 302sq m/3,524sq ft of accommodation, it’s time for another family to enjoy it; the owners are reluctantly downsizing.

The diningroom is to the left on entering the house, can comfortably sit 14, is east facing and gets the best of the morning light. Opposite it is the lounge, a handsome room with up-to-date decor and a large sandstone fireplace.

The hall then opens up to a large space which the owners have used for discos, and the staircase leads from here. To the rear of the house on the left is a small, cosy livingroom that could also, if two offices were necessary, be converted easily into a working-from-home area.

At the end of the hall is a handsome bathroom with Villeroy & Boch fittings. The kitchen, which is to the right of the end of the hall, was renovated with new Siematic units and Neff appliances only weeks before the house was placed on the market. There’s a utility with a decent array of built-in presses and room for a double fridge, and a door leading out to the carport.

The west-facing television room gets lovely evening light and looks out on the back garden and is where the owners spend most of their time. Behind this room is a bespoke home office, with built-in cherrywood shelving, of which there is plenty, and a desk.

Upstairs there are four large, double bedrooms, the main bedroom has a balcony overlooking the front garden and a handsome arch which leads through to the en suite bathroom with Jacuzzi bath, and a dressingroom with built-in mahogany wardrobes.

One of the other three bedrooms has an en suite, and there is a large, walk-in hotpress on this floor with access to storage under the eaves that is so extensive the owners never had to consider using the attic for storage.

The Ardilea estate is a minute away from the Foster’s Avenue entrance to UCD, and is surrounded on all sides by good schools. 31 Heidelberg is for sale through Mullery O’Gara, with an asking price of €1,850,000.