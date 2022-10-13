Town & Country: What will €400,000 buy in Dublin and Cavan?

Town

Address: 7 Holywell Heights, Holywell, Swords, Co Dublin

Agent: Karen Mulvaney Property

This three-bedroom property, extending to 129.5sq m (1,394sq ft), has an attic conversion with an en suite shower room, which could be used as a guest bedroom or home office. The home has modern finishes throughout and a Ber energy rating of B2, which should help keep running costs low. The southwest-facing back garden has a patio area and a small lawn with artificial grass.

Plus: Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors flood the kitchen/dining/living area with light

Minus: Although classed as a double, the third bedroom can just about fit a double bed

Country

Country: Cavan

Address: Sandville House, Aghavoher, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Built in the 1850s for a gentleman farmer, this five-bedroom home, extending to 320sq m (3,444sq ft), has been well-maintained by its current owners. The property sits on 2.02 hectares (5 acres) of land and has a large coach house to the rear. A new owner would likely add an en suite or two as the property currently has just one family bathroom. Many of the original features of Sandville House have been maintained and you can enjoy peaceful countryside views from every window.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods

Plus: The coach house, which is 265m sq (2,852sq ft) in area, could be used as a guest house, workshop or office

Minus: Though Ber-exempt, this property will be expensive to run with current energy costs