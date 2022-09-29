Elegant period home close to the sea at Sandycove for €1.25m

Address : 18 Burdett Avenue, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The late owners of 18 Burdett Avenue were “delighted” when they bought this charming double-fronted Regency villa in 2001, just a pebble’s throw from the sea and adjacent to the vibrant villages of Glasthule and Sandycove. With their four children grown up and out in the world, the couple were ready to downsize, but they were pleasantly surprised by the new world that awaited them in this picturesque part of south Dublin.

“Mum and Dad couldn’t believe their luck,” says their daughter. “Being right by the sea, and in such a lovely community. They loved spending time in Glasthule, and joined in the Bloomsday celebrations every year. They really found their tribe.”

Now, number 18 is on the market via an executor’s sale, and it’s a rare opportunity for a lucky new buyer to fall in love with this smallish but elegantly proportioned three-bedroom terraced period house, and enjoy all the delights the area has to offer. Burdett Avenue is a quiet, narrow street running down from Sandycove village to the sea, and when you stand on the front lawn of number 18 you can see and hear the waves lapping up to the shore. The famous Forty Foot is just a short stroll from here – just throw on your Dryrobe and pop down for a swim before breakfast.

Inside, the house retains its vintage feel, with just enough contemporary touches added in tastefully. The front door has a lovely stained glass feature, and polished timber floors run through the hallway, the formal livingroom to the left, and the reception room to the right, with feature fireplace and decorative surround and tiled inset. This room can be used as a cosy lounge or another bedroom. A display of stunning paintings reveals its recent use as an artists’ studio.

Hallway. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Livingroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Owners used room as an artists’ studio. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Kitchen and dining area. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Kitchen. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

“Dad loved to paint, and he found lots of inspiration here. He’s left a wonderful legacy for the family.”

To the left of the hallway is the formal livingroom, which has a gas stove set in a feature fireplace with stone surround. This room is dual aspect, and opens out to the lovely granite-walled rear garden. Both reception rooms have sliding sash windows; the house is Ber-exempt.

The owners refurbished the main bedroom, so now it is a lovely, contemporary space with a wall-to-ceiling feature window, fitted wardrobes and Velux skylight. There’s a small dressing area leading in to a Jack-and-Jill en suite, with access from the front and back. The en suite is fully tiled and has a walk-in shower and Velux window to let in lots of that lovely Sandycove light.

The kitchen/dining area is bright and spacious, with granite worktops, an integrated oven, gas hob and ceramic sink unit among the conveniences. At 120sq m (1,291sq ft) this is not a large house, but there’s plenty of room for entertaining. Double doors open out to the rear patio garden, surrounded by granite walls and laid in sandstone, which gets the evening sun; it’s perfect for a pre-prandial before heading out for a sociable evening in Glasthule.

Bathroom

One of the three bedrooms

Second bedroom

Upstairs is the third bedroom, a double, and a partly tiled bathroom with bath. This part of the house could do with a redecorating to bring it up to the standard of the rest of the house, but it wouldn’t take much to get it looking picture perfect.

There is on-street parking on Burdett Avenue, but there is also a wide laneway running behind the back garden with room for one car to park, and which can be accessed from the rear garden via two gates. You won’t need the car to take some of the lovely seaside walks, and both Sandycove and Glenageary Dart stations are within easy reach.

Number 18 Burdett Avenue is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €1.25 million.

Back garden. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Garden. Photograph: Viv van der Holst