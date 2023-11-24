Simple tweaks to get your home Christmas-party ready

Even for the most seasoned host entertaining can be daunting, especially if you feel your home lacks the charm to impress. Photograph: iStock

Christmas is all about creating memorable occasions for loved ones. But even for the most seasoned host entertaining can be daunting, especially if you feel your home lacks the charm to impress. Fear not, though, because with a few simple tweaks, you can transform your home into a festive and welcoming space ready for entertaining. Here are some quick and easy tips to make your home the talk of the town – or at least the talk of your next party.

Lighting

Lighting plays a critical role in setting the mood, creating a welcoming atmosphere and making your guests feel and look their best. Overhead spotlighting can be unflattering and oppressive. Choose floor and table lamps to light your entertaining spaces, or consider installing dimmer switches. These switches are relatively easy to install and will allow you to adjust the brightness of your lights, giving you the flexibility to transition from bright and energetic to soft and intimate as the evening progresses.

Additionally, the colour temperature of your light bulbs can significantly impact the ambience of your home. For a cosy and inviting atmosphere, opt for warm-coloured bulbs with a temperature of around 2700k to 3000k. These warmer tones create a comfortable and relaxed setting that encourages conversation and relaxation.

Pendant lights are a great way to create different zones, especially in open-plan spaces. A low-hanging pendant over a seating or dining area will help to define the space and create a more sociable setting. If hanging a pendant isn’t possible, wall lights are a great alternative.

Clear surfaces such as coffee and side tables so there is space to leave drinks or nibbles. Photograph: Anne Wickham

Furniture layout

Creating lots of sociable corners for your guests is key when preparing your home for a party. Arrange your furniture to allow your guests to sit facing each other. Make sure there are plenty of places to gather, grab a drink and chat.

Open-plan spaces work really well for entertaining as they easily accommodate large groups. Clear surfaces such as side tables so there is space to leave drinks or nibbles. If you’re having a large gathering, remove bar stools so that your island or countertop can act as a space for serving food and drinks.

Create a bar area, whether it’s a vintage drinks trolley or a pretty tray on a kitchen island or countertop. Not only will it look great, but it’s also a great way to offer a casual welcome drink, allowing people to begin socialising. And always have enough side tables or surfaces for guests to place those drinks. Remember to leave a little floor space for dancing.

Create a bar area, in this case using a drinks trolley. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

Fun accessories

The finishing touches can truly elevate the ambience and create a memorable experience for your guests. One effective way to add that extra flair is through interactive accessories. Dust off your best glasses or invest in some beautiful new glassware. Whether it’s elegant wine glasses, colourful cocktail tumblers or unique stemless glasses, the right glasses will enhance the presentation of your beverages and make enjoying the drinks feel like a special occasion. Be sure to include various types of glassware to cater to different drink preferences, and don’t be afraid to mix and match styles.

The right lighting and an upbeat party playlist will help to make the evening a success. Photograph: Getty Images

Try serving nibbles and snacks in eye-catching and playful bowls and platters. Opt for fun, colourful or themed designs that match the spirit of your party. Whether you’re hosting a formal dinner or a casual gathering, the right serving accessories can significantly impact your guests’ experience.

Dining table

Most of the happiest memories are sitting around a table with family or friends – so take the time to invest in the perfect table and you’ll be well on your way to creating the ideal setting for many memorable moments to come.

Choosing the perfect dining table for your space is all about striking the right balance between style and functionality. Aim for a table that fits comfortably in your room with at least 600mm of clearance on all sides when people are seated.

Round and rectangular tables are classic shapes that offer flexibility for seating and decor. Extendable tables are always an excellent investment, allowing you to cater for large gatherings and intimate evenings effortlessly. And when choosing your dining chairs, make sure they are comfortable. Don’t feel you have to go with a matching set; mixing and matching styles of tables and chairs, when done right, will give your diningroom a sense of style and personality.

Party mood

To create a welcoming ambience, remember the sensory details. A fun, upbeat party playlist is a must, as is the addition of fresh flowers or greenery for a pop of colour and a natural, festive feel. Candles are a tried-and-true mood-setter; try some with seasonal scents to really bring the festive atmosphere. And, for an added decorative flourish, consider using statement candlestick holders on tables or other areas where you want to add impact. All these details will create a lively, inviting space, ready for a good time.