Prime Dublin city centre redevelopment site for €3.5m

Investors looking for a prime development site in Dublin city centre might be interested in the launch of a 0.11-hectare site near Bolton Street TUD. Zoned Z4, the site can be redeveloped for possible uses including residential, office, student accommodation, hotel or medical, subject to planning permission.

The site, at the former Kings Stationers on 54 Bolton Street, and Ardiff Mahon Printers on Yarnhall Street, as well as a vacant plot at 55 Bolton Street, is coming to the market with an asking price of some €3.5 million through Eoin O’Neill Property Advisors.

The total site area is about 1,100 sq m (0.27 acres) and is zoned Key Urban Villages and Urban Villages – Zone Z4, to provide a range of retail, commercial, cultural, social and community functions that are easily accessible by foot, bicycle, or public transport. This in line with the urban planning concept of the 15-minute city, whereby everyday facilities and services are easily accessible.

The plot comprises of the former Kings Stationers building, at 53-55 Bolton Street, which is a three storey building built in the mid-1980s, and has total accommodation of about 1,250 sq m; 55 Bolton Street, a vacant plot of some 201 sq m; and 2-3 Yarnhall Street, which was the former home of the Ardiff Mahon Printworks, and was built around 1923. It offers total accommodation of some 972sq m.