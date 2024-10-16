Landmark Wellington Quay building for €950,000

Number one Wellington Quay is a landmark, four-storey-over-basement office building, overlooking the Liffey at the corner of Parliament Street in Dublin 2.

The well presented period building, at the western end of Temple Bar, is currently let to the very hip The Music Cafe, which occupies the basement and ground floor. The next two floors are bright, open-plan offices with high ceilings and windows overlooking the Liffey and Parliament Street. These floors are currently let to a firm of solicitors.

The top floor, with an Atrium-style roof light on the corner, has recently become vacant, but could be re-let either as offices, or as a cool, city-centre pad for someone who enjoys the bustle of the city centre day and night.

In all, the building enjoys an 11m frontage on to Wellington Quay and six metres on Parliament Street, offering a floor area of 192sq m (2,066 sq ft). It is being brought to the market by Finnegan Menton, which is quoting €950,000 for the freehold.

The property is generating rental income of €55,500 annually with a fixed uplift to €58,000 from May 2026. The Music Cafe holds a 10-year lease from May 2019 at a passing rent of €31,500 annually, increasing to €33,000 in May 2026. First- and second-floor offices are let on a 10-year lease from November 2017 at a passing rent of €24,000 annually. When fully let, the property is expected to produce a total rental income in the region of €70,000 annually.

The sale is being handled by Nicholas Corson and Emma Byrne of Finnegan Menton.