Residential site in upmarket Howth for €4.75m

A residential development site, just a 20-minute walk from the north Dublin coastal village of Howth, is coming to the market through Cushman & Wakefield for €4.75 million.

The site along Kitestown Road has an overall site area of about 1.5 hectares (3.71 acres), split into two different sections, and potential for about 21 homes.

The larger section of the site is zoned RS – Residential, and extends to about 2.87 acres, while the balance is zoned OS – Open Space, and extends to about 0.84 acres.

A comprehensive feasibility study and planning report study of the site, carried out by Downey Planning and Architecture, identified the potential for a low-density scheme of about 21 detached three-four bedroom houses, finished to a high standard. This development has carefully been designed with regards to the local area, planning history of the site, relevant development plans/zones, while also achieving the highest and best use for sites of this nature.

READ MORE

The site offers easy access to Howth. Originally a small fishing village, this has grown to be a major coastal area, with a busy fishing port that boasts an exceptional tourist market for day trippers.

Paul Nalty of Cushman & Wakefield is handling the sale. He said: “Kitestown Road is a zoned and serviced land opportunity in an exceptionally strong residential location. While demand for luxury housing product continues to grow, there’s also been a severe lack of new housing stock become available in Howth, and as such, it is an appealing opportunity to a wide variety of developers.”