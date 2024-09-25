Stillorgan site with full planning for 15 apartments seeks €1.35m

An aerial view of the site at Stillorgan Gate in Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of residential accommodation aimed towards the upper end of Dublin’s private rented sector (PRS) and owner-occupier markets will be interested in the sale of a 0.34-acre (0.137-hectare) site in the south Dublin suburb of Stillorgan.

Located just off the N11 and across the road from Oatlands College CBS, the subject property comes for sale with full planning permission for the development of 15 apartments, comprising a mix of six one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom penthouse with a wraparound terrace of 120sq m (1,292sq ft).

The Stillorgan Gate site, which includes surface car parking for 14 cars, is being offered to the market on behalf of Eir by agent Hooke & MacDonald at a guide price of €1.35 million.

The site is well located just a nine-minute walk from Stillorgan village. It benefits from strong connectivity thanks to its position immediately adjacent to the N11 Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) and close proximity to both the M50 and M11 motorways.

READ MORE

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “This is an excellent residential development opportunity. Given its exceptional location and the strong demand for housing in south Dublin, we expect to see strong interest from developers.”