Zoned industrial sites on M7 motorway corridor guiding at €7.2m

Agent TWM is guiding a price of €7.2 million for two parcels of industrial zoned land totalling 7.8 hectares (19.26 acres) strategically situated along the M7 Corridor at Jigginstown in Naas, Co Kildare. The price equates to €375,000 per acre.

The two sites are being offered for sale in one or more lots. Lot 1 comprises approximately 6.6 hectares (16.3 acres) while Lot 2 extends to approximately 1.2 hectares (2.96 acres). Lot 3 comprises Lots 1 and 2 combined and extends to approximately 7.8 hectares (19.26 acres) overall.

The larger plot (Lot 1) has extensive frontage to the M7 motorway while both plots benefit from excellent frontage to the Millennium Park Road and ready access to the motorway given their position, equidistant between junctions 9A and 10. This proximity to the M7 offers quick access to Dublin, the M50 motorway and other key locations including Cork, Limerick and Waterford via the wider motorway network. Big corporate occupiers in the immediate area include Kerry Group’s Global Technology & Innovation Centre and Volvo’s Irish Commercials in Millennium Park and Aldi’s extensive distribution centre at Newhall.

The subject lands are zoned “Industry and Warehousing” under the Naas Local Area Plan 2021-2027, the objective of which is to “provide for industry, manufacturing, distribution and warehousing”. A wide variety of uses are permitted in principle under this zoning including industry, motor sales, service station and warehousing.

Hannah Dowling of TWM says: “Due to the scarcity of high-quality industrial zoned land in the M7 corridor in both the South Dublin and Kildare boroughs, we expect these sites to attract strong interest from both owner-occupiers and developers who will recognise the huge potential of these lands and their strategic positioning relative to the national and local road networks.”