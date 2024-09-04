ICOT College signs for new headquarters at Joyce’s Court

English-language school, ICOT College, has agreed a deal to lease the entire of Block A at Joyce’s Court on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre for its new headquarters. The college, which has campuses in Dublin and Cork, will occupy the building on a new 25-year lease with a break option at year 15, and will pay a rent of about €27 per sq ft with tenant incentives. The letting to ICOT was conditional on securing permission from Dublin City Council for a change of use from offices to educational use.

Acquired along with Block B Joyce’s Court by the French investor Corum Asset Management in 2017, Block A comprises a five-storey over-basement car park office building extending to a net internal area of 28,300sq ft. The property includes 10 secure car-parking spaces. The building was fully fitted as an office prior to being let with excellent ancillary facilities including a large canteen area, shower facilities and presentation rooms.

Joyce’s Court is located on Talbot Street and is accessed via Amiens Street. The development is easily accessible thanks to its location less than a two-minute walk from Connolly train station, and the red Luas line stops at Connolly, Busáras and George’s Dock in the IFSC. O’Connell Street and the shopping districts of Henry Street, Jervis Street Shopping Centre and the Ilac shopping centre are all within a 10-minute walk.

Keith O’Neill of BNP Paribas Real Estate negotiated the lease surrender on behalf of Block A’s former tenant Smartbox. He also negotiated the new lease arrangement between Corum Asset Management and ICOT College. Brian Gaffney of Murphy Mulhall represented ICOT College in the lease negotiations.