Aungier Street home of Bigfan Chinese restaurant guiding at €2.75m

Agent Lisney is guiding a price of €2.75 million for number 16 Aungier Street. Located near the junction with South Great George’s Street in Dublin’s south city centre, the subject property comprises a ground-floor restaurant unit and six bedrooms within a four-storey mid-terrace building of 330sq m (3,555sq ft). Number 16 comes to the market fully let with an overall rent roll of €188,420 a year.

The ground-floor unit is let to the Chinese restaurant Bigfan, producing an income of €50,000 a year. The restaurant boasts a large social media following, with more than 19,000 followers on Instagram, and is also listed in the Michelin Guide. The upper floor residential units are self-contained apartments and have separate access to the restaurant. The residential units and common areas have recently undergone significant refurbishment. The residential units produce an annual rental income of €138,420.

Number 16 Aungier Street is well located within Dublin city centre and is well connected by public transport thanks to its proximity to the Luas green line stops at St Stephen’s Green and Harcourt Street and numerous Dublin Bus routes.

Thomas Byrne and Alannah Kennedy of Lisney say they expect the property to attract considerable interest from several investors due to its prime location, passing income and established tenant on the ground floor.