Brazil inks deal for new embassy in Dublin 4

Donnybrook House, Dublin 4 where the Brazilian embassy has signed a lease for office space

The Brazilian embassy has signed a 12-year lease for office space on the second floor of Donnybrook House in Dublin 4.

Landlord MM Capital will provide a tailored fit-out for the embassy, which is set to take up occupancy of 639sq m (6,878sq ft) of office space on the second floor in six months.

Located at the heart of Donnybrook, the building comprises 4,180sq m (45,000sq ft) of office space, a 372sq m (4,000sq ft) restaurant, and a 186sq m (2,000 sq ft) cafe.

The embassy will join tenants Mark Anthony Brands, D|RES Properties, Spaces, Logicalis, Quooker, Raw Gyms and Giraffe Creche.

CBRE, joint agents of the building with Savills, advised the embassy on the deal.

“We are delighted to welcome the Brazilian embassy to Donnybrook House,” said Conor Egan, associate director at Savills Ireland. “This lease agreement underscores the appeal of our property as a premium office space in Dublin, and we look forward to seeing the embassy thrive in their new location.”

Just one suite of 397sq m (4,273 sq ft) now remains vacant at Donnybrook House.

The five-storey building was acquired for €25 million by Irish property investment and development group MM Capital and investment firm Roundshield Capital Partners in late 2021.

Formerly the AIB computer services centre, the building had been acquired by British property developer U+I and its then partner, US-headquartered investor Colony Capital, for about €10 million in 2014.

It subsequently underwent a multimillion euro redevelopment and refurbishment in 2018, with a redesign by architect Henry J Lyons helping to transform the building into a contemporary grade-A development.

However, the property struggled to find sufficient tenants at the time, and it was put on the market in May 2021 and later acquired by MM Capital and Roundshield Capital Partners.