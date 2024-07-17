Synge Street office offers scope for residential use at €650,000

The sale of 27A Synge Street in Dublin 8 is expected to see interest both from businesses looking for a home for their operations and potentially from individuals seeking a residential-conversion opportunity.

The property, which occupies a high-profile corner site at the junction of Synge Street and Lennox Street in the city’s sought-after Portobello area, comprises a two-storey over lower ground end-of-terrace office building of 101sq m (1,084sq ft). The original two-storey front section of the building is complemented by a three-story extension to the rear, designed by the award-winning Box Architecture in 2008. Number 27A Synge Street is being offered for sale by agent Cushman & Wakefield at a guide price of €650,000.

The property is zoned Z2 under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028, designated as Residential Neighbourhoods (Conservation Areas), which aims to protect and/or improve the amenities of residential conservation areas”. The combination of the property’s zoning and layout offers the prospective purchaser the opportunity to convert it to residential use, subject to planning approval.

Number 27 is just 1.5km southwest of St Stephen’s Green and 1.1km from the Luas green line stop at Charlemont. The property is also within walking distance of Rathmines and Ranelagh villages and Grafton Street in the city centre.

Harry Oppermann of Cushman & Wakefield says: “This is an excellent opportunity for businesses seeking a high-profile office location or individuals looking to establish a presence or create a home in one of Dublin’s most-sought-after areas. This building should appeal to a range of purchasers including private investors.”