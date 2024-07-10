Chancerygate secures green light for logistics park near Dublin Airport

The UK-headquartered industrial developer and asset manager Chancerygate and its joint-venture partner, Bridges Fund Management, have secured planning permission for 11,101sq m (119,500sq ft) of logistics space at a site on Swords Road in Santry, Dublin 9. Approval for the new urban logistics park, which will comprise 14 units ranging in size from 330sq m (3,600sq ft) to 2,100sq m (22,370sq ft), comes just more than two years on from Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management’s acquisition of the five-acre site for €4.5 million from Carey Building Contractors.

Construction of Airport Trade Park, as it will be known, is scheduled to commence this autumn, and the scheme will have a gross development value of about €40 million upon completion.

Located 1.1km south of Dublin Airport and 8km north of Dublin city centre, the development will be well connected by road to the Greater Dublin Area and beyond thanks to its close proximity to the M50, M1 and wider motorway network.

Airport Trade Park is targeting LEED Gold accreditation. Each unit at the scheme will have electric vehicle charging points, photovoltaic (PV) panels and air-source heat pumps. The units will be constructed using high-performance building materials. Roof lights, covering 15 per cent of roofed area, will assist in reducing occupational costs and related CO2 emissions.

READ MORE

Ed Dobbs, development director and head of Chancerygate’s Irish office, said: “We know there is high demand from occupiers for modern, sustainable urban logistics accommodation with convenient transport links within the Greater Dublin Area. Airport Trade Park will help meet this demand by delivering strategically located Grade A urban logistics space.

“We look forward to progressing with the scheme and will continue to seek further opportunities in Ireland as we implement our growth plans.”

Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager, with offices in London, Birmingham, Bristol and Warrington. In addition to Dublin, Chancerygate also has European offices in Madrid and Lisbon.