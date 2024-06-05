Property Picnic 2024 raises more than €190,000 for Cancer Trials Ireland

Pictured at Property Picnic 2024 are from left to right: Eibhlin Mulroe of Cancer Trials Ireland, Caitriona Kirrane and Michele McGarry of Colliers, and Angela Clayton-Lea of Cancer Trials Ireland

The Property Picnic is edging ever closer to having raised more than half a million euro for Cancer Trials Ireland (CTI) following this year’s annual fundraiser at Hibernia’s 1 Windmill Lane in Dublin’s south docklands.

Having pulled in more than €300,000 in its first two years under the direction of commercial agent Bannon, the event’s third outing on May 16th last under its new host, Colliers, raised in excess of €190,000. Some 550 property professionals attended on the night and enjoyed an evening of live entertainment from Daddy Sax and band The Mixtape. The food and drinks for the fundraiser were sponsored by House Dublin while the raffle included more than €25,000 worth of prizes.

The keystone sponsors for this year’s event were Core Capital, VM Digital, Hibernia, House Dublin, Matheson, Relm Finance, Module Group and the Clancourt Group, with a further 84 firms rowing in to support either through support-firm sponsorships or donations to the raffle offering. All funds raised from the event go to CTI, whose work is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by conducting innovative clinical trials that explore new treatments and therapies for various types of cancer. Through collaborative efforts with medical professionals, researchers and patient advocates, CTI plays a pivotal role in driving progress towards better cancer care and, ultimately, finding a cure.

Commenting on the night itself and the money raised, Colliers director and chairwoman of the Property Picnic 2024 committee, Michele McGarry said: “The event not only provided an opportunity for the industry to come together and enjoy a fantastic evening out but also allows us to make a tangible difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, is appreciated and will directly impact CTI’s ability to help more people.”